It's so pretty you almost don't want to drink it...almost.

This Tequila Bottle Is Made With 24k Gold and Took Six Years to Develop

Clase Azul Spirits wants you to raise a glass and toast to Mexico's artisanal legacy.

On Aug. 2, the luxury tequila brand is bringing back its 2020 Limited Edition Clase Azul Gold Tequila as a way to "promote Mexico's beauty and traditions."

"Crafted for those with an adventurous spirit, Clase Azul Tequila Gold offers a flavorful and delicious tequila which embodies one of Mexico's most celebrated masterpieces, the spectacular sunsets that paint the skies," Arturo Lomeli, the company's CEO and founder, shared. "We are honored to invite Travel + Leisure readers on a journey to taste the sunset with Clase Azul Gold."

According to the company, this edition is elaborating on a Joven tequila, a blend that combines Clase Azul Plata with Clase Azul Reposado, which matured in French oak casks, along with an eight-year-old Extra Añejo aged in ex-bourbon casks, and finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.

Bottle of Clase Azul GOLD Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

"Its taste is unmatchable, and its aroma is captivating, going from sublime notes of agave syrup, green apple, orange peel, and toasted wood to fig, green olive, ginger, cocoa, and dark chocolate," the company shared in a statement.

While the tequila is most certainly worth sipping, its bottle is worth displaying, too. Its decanter is made of shimmering glass set against a black ceramic base, fused together with a technique that the company says took six years to develop. The combination between glass and ceramic is meant to depict the "light embracing the night's darkness" as the sun dips below the horizon. If that weren't enough, its ceramic base is bound with two handcrafted 24k gold ribbons, making it an excellent fit for tequila enthusiasts and collectors.

"We are thrilled to add Clase Azul Gold Tequila, previously released as a Limited Edition in 2020, to our portfolio," Clase Azul Spirits chief marketing officer, Emma Medina, shared.

"This unique blend of exquisite tequila captures the magical essence of Mexican sunsets and will now be available to elevate special moments all year round."