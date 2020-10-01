Luxury Tequila Brand Clase Azul’s New Limited-edition Tequila Is a Stunning Tribute to Dia de los Muertos

With the arrival of October, people’s minds have shifted away from the sun and sand and into dreams of crisp, cool air, bright orange and yellow leaves, and fall celebrations like Halloween and Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican celebration of life and death.

This year, to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Clase Azul Spirits — the first luxury tequila brand from Mexico — is releasing a limited-edition version of its iconic bottle that truly captures the spirit of the holiday. With only 1,000 bottles available for purchase globally, Clase Azul Dia de los Muertos is the perfect blend of Clase Azul Plata, Clase Azul Reposado (aged in oak barrels for eight months), and Clase Azul Ultra (aged in sherry barrels for five years). According to Clase Azul, this combination creates a “deliciously complex blend with fragrant aromas, a golden color, and a silky, rich, and full body.”

Equally as creative as the taste, the handcrafted bottle is designed to reflect the holiday’s traditions and symbolism. The bottle is inspired by bones, “meant to commemorate communication with the spiritual world,” and dressed with marigold flowers and skulls, which help guide the souls of the dead back to us for a visit.

Image zoom Clase Azul

“There is always a lot that goes into designing a special edition, from the creative process to the production,” Clase Azul cofounder and president Juan Sanchez, told Travel + Leisure. “This edition is especially important as it represents what we believe in as a company, which is to share the culturally exquisite aspects of Mexico with the world.”

Besides the limited-edition bottle, Clase Azul has also shared some other great ways to celebrate Day of the Dead, including mouthwatering recipes for peach, Serrano ham, and Camembert, as well as seared lamb chops that pair perfectly with the spirit.

Clase Azul Dia de los Muertos is now available globally for $400 a bottle.

Peach, Serrano Ham, and Camembert Recipe

Ingredients:

Yellow peaches (3 to 6)

1/2 tsp. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. star anise powder

1/4 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Thinly sliced Serrano ham

Camembert cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Preparation:

Clean, pit, and slice the peaches into four wedges. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix brown sugar, star anise powder, and lemon juice. Drizzle mixture over peaches and make sure all wedges are evenly coated. Take a dollop of Camembert cheese and place on the pit side of each peach wedge. Carefully wrap each peach in a slice of Serrano ham and top with one fresh basil leaf. Secure with a tooth pick and serve with a beautiful glass of Clase Azul Dia de los Muertos 2020.

Image zoom Clase Azul

Seared Lamb Chops Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Lamb Chops:

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 to 2 tsps. balsamic vinegar

2 tsps. fresh garlic, minced

2 tsps. fresh cilantro, minced

1 tsp. sea salt

6 lamb rib chops

Balsamic Reduction Sauce:

Olive oil, for coating the pan

1/4 cup shallots, minced

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup beef stock

2 tbsps. butter

1 tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Roasted Veggies:

Asparagus

Baby potatoes

Multicolored cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Pat lamb chops dry with a paper towel, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Set aside. Mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, garlic, and cilantro, and toss chops with mixture until evenly coated. Allow to marinate overnight. Once you are ready to cook, bring marinated lamb chops to room temperature. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and asparagus in olive oil and salt to taste. Place in a small roasting pan, over parchment paper, and roast for 30 minutes. Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat and coat surface with olive oil. Once the pan is hot, add shallots and cook until translucent. Follow by adding balsamic vinegar and beef stock to pan. Allow to simmer for five minutes or until liquid has reduced by half. Add butter and chopped cilantro and stir on low heat.

Separately, heat a large skillet over medium heat and add room temperature lamb chops once skillet is hot. Cook to medium rare (recommended), about three to four minutes per side.