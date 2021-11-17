Bob Dylan Just Unveiled a New Bourbon and It's Exclusively Served at These Hotels

Get ready to book your flights — Heaven’s Door has collaborated with MGM Resorts on an exclusive new bourbon.

Come around you rovin' gamblers. Bob Dylan's spirits company, Heaven's Door Spirits, has partnered with Las Vegas behemoth MGM Resorts International on an exclusive limited-edition bourbon, 777 Blend.

Of course, the name nods to the mystique surrounding the number 777 in the gaming community, but it also describes the blend within. It's crafted from a blend of three 7-year-old whiskeys; a brand-new wheated bourbon, a low rye bourbon, and a straight rye whiskey.

The resulting spirit has notes of bing cherry, baked bread, brown sugar, dried fruit, toasted oak, and nutmeg. It's bottled at 46.8 percent ABV, so don't be afraid to add a splash of water or enjoy it on the rocks if you prefer.

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door 777 Blend bourbon with a cocktail glass Credit: Courtesy of Heaven’s Door Spirits

MGM Resorts and Ryan Perry, Heaven's Door's Master Blender, worked together to create this special bourbon. "We're bringing fans an exclusive new whiskey that's a true representative of our brand's dedication to celebrating music, whiskey, and art and look forward to continuing [to craft] new liquids and forging unique partnerships that give them an experience you can't find elsewhere," said Perry in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

This isn't the first collaboration between the two legends. Dylan designed "Portal," a 26-foot by 15-foot sculpted iron archway, for MGM National Harbor in Maryland. "Portal" is included on the label art of the new bottle. "This partnership is a natural continuation and celebration of Bob Dylan's 'Portal' gate at MGM National Harbor, and we're honored to have collaborated with their team to bring this new offering to life," concluded Perry.