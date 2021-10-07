Whisky connoisseurs will be flocking to Edinburgh for this new partnership between The Macallen and The Balmoral Hotel.

This Exclusive Scotch Club Is Only Offering 35 Memberships — and It's by 2 Iconic Brands

Few collectors are as passionate as those who collect fine whisky. They will spend years chasing elusive bottles and rare releases, and frequently make pilgrimages to the birthplace of their favorite spirit. The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh, is a beloved home base for those visiting nearby distilleries. Not only is it one of the country's most storied hotels, but the property is a Scotch lover's dream. The hotel bar, aptly named Scotch, serves more than 500 whiskies. And now, The Balmoral has teamed up with The Macallan to launch an ultra-exclusive partnership: the Scotch Club.

Bottles of Macallan at the Scotch Club Whisky Keep Credit: Courtesy of Balmoral

The Scotch Club is sure to become one of the most coveted whisky experiences in the world — there are only 35 memberships available. Members of the club will receive a personally engraved bottle of The Macallan. The entry-level offering includes a 12-month membership and The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, while the top offering is priced at $24,291 (£17,700) and includes a bottle of limited-edition The Macallan Red Collection 40 Years Old.

Each bottle will be prominently displayed at Scotch, The Balmoral's bar, in a special section for club members. The bottles are kept under lock and key in individual whisky lockers — also called a whisky keep — and there's a plaque for the member's name beneath each bottle.

You'll be able to savor your Scotch from an engraved Lalique crystal glass that is perfect for unlocking the aromas of your dram of The Macallan, or any of the other 500 whiskies on-site. By tasting different whiskies alongside each other, you'll be able to truly appreciate the nuances of the different regions and taste rare bottlings. Once you finish your bottle, you can purchase another at the same price point to extend your membership for another 12 months. If you have friends visiting Edinburgh, you can even contact the hotel to share a glass of your whisky keep with them.

Interior of the Scotch Club Whisky Keep Credit: Courtesy of Balmoral

Membership to the Scotch Club includes a numbered membership card, a welcome gift, and a yearly whisky tasting led by The Balmoral's whisky ambassador. Your Ambassador will open Scotch early for you, and you can indulge in a two-hour tasting of specially selected expressions from The Macallan. You will also receive invitations to whisky masterclasses and discounts on the gorgeous suites at The Balmoral.