Cocktails + Spirits

Cocktails allow a bartender to truly flex his or her creative muscle. Augmented by a counter full of syrups, shrubs, bitters, and sodas—often made in-house—cocktails are an avenue for pure expression, leading travelers to scour the world for ever distinct, more surprising flavors and presentations. Cocktail culture, too, adds to the mystique: from private roof terraces to unmarked speakeasies to Victorian-style lounges with oil lamps and waistcoated bartenders, the full experience relies heavily on a sense of place. That’s why so many travelers consult Travel + Leisure’s guide to the world’s best cocktails when planning a trip. Drawing on our network of reviewers and experts, we sift through the pile to bring you the very finest places to knock one (or a few) back.Where to drinkNow that mixology has officially made it into the mainstream, cities around the world continue to up the ante with brilliantly conceived concoctions. Travel + Leisure keeps tabs on its favorite cocktail destinations, championing new takes on classics—like a rose petal-infused Gin & Tonic—as well as inventive use of exotic ingredients such as coconut cream, Japanese Shiso leaf, and house-fermented herbs.Many of our favorite drinking dens are about more than just cocktails. From San Francisco to Cape Town to Edinburgh, patrons can also enjoy Michelin-starred cuisine, live music, and festive themes—a spaghetti western saloon in London, for example, or a Charleston bar that projects black-and-white movies onto the wall. The latest on cocktail cultureThere’s no end to the creativity: catering to travelers’ diverse tastes, bartenders at the world’s top bars will happily whip up a cocktail based on individual preferences—just name a spirit, call out a flavor profile (‘spicy,’ ‘citrus’) and watch the magic unfold. Feeling adventurous? From micro-cocktails to caramelized sugar masterpieces, Travel + Leisure devotes serious time finding the game-changing cocktail trends that are shaking up the scene.

Most Recent

The History of the Aperitivo — and How to Enjoy It Like an Italian

The History of the Aperitivo — and How to Enjoy It Like an Italian

The tradition originated in Italy several hundred years ago and continues in various forms around the world today.
The Best Bar Accessories That Guarantee Great At-home Cocktails

The Best Bar Accessories That Guarantee Great At-home Cocktails

No more makeshift shakers, jiggers, or muddlers.
You Can Have Prosecco With a Princess in Rome — Here’s What It’s Like

You Can Have Prosecco With a Princess in Rome — Here’s What It’s Like

Access to the aristocratic villa full of artistic treasures is one of the most exclusive experiences in the Eternal City.
Keep Wine Fresh With This Genius Device That Lets You Drink Without Ever Opening the Bottle (Video)

Keep Wine Fresh With This Genius Device That Lets You Drink Without Ever Opening the Bottle (Video)

It'll change the way you drink wine for the better.
Italy's Coolest Cocktail Bars

Italy's Coolest Cocktail Bars

It may be known for its wine, but Italy's cocktail culture has a long and distinguished history with an even brighter future.
Feb. 22 Is National Margarita Day — Here's How to Make the Classic Cocktail at Home

Feb. 22 Is National Margarita Day — Here's How to Make the Classic Cocktail at Home

Here's how to celebrate National Margarita Day at home this year.

More Cocktails + Spirits

The 25 Best Distilleries in the U.S.

The 25 Best Distilleries in the U.S.

These are the best distilleries in the U.S., according to Yelp.
Hendrick’s Is Releasing a Limited-edition Lunar Gin to Celebrate the First Full Moon of 2021

Hendrick’s Is Releasing a Limited-edition Lunar Gin to Celebrate the First Full Moon of 2021

Start 2021 with a refreshing lunar cocktail.
These Are Some the World's Strongest Rums, Vodkas, Absinthes, and More

These Are Some the World's Strongest Rums, Vodkas, Absinthes, and More

Guy Fieri on Helping the Restaurant Industry Get Through COVID — and the Future of Dining Out

Guy Fieri on Helping the Restaurant Industry Get Through COVID — and the Future of Dining Out

18 Holiday Cocktails Perfect for Making Spirits Bright This December

18 Holiday Cocktails Perfect for Making Spirits Bright This December

The Women Behind Netflix's 'The Home Edit' Share Their Best Holiday Organizational Tips

The Women Behind Netflix's 'The Home Edit' Share Their Best Holiday Organizational Tips

This Hotel Bar Will Send a Mixologist to Make Custom Cocktails on Your Doorstep

You may not be able to travel, but The Maybourne Beverly Hills will bring the vacation to you.

All Cocktails + Spirits

Jameson Will Pay You $50 to Take Off Work St. Patrick's Day

Jameson Will Pay You $50 to Take Off Work St. Patrick's Day

How to Have the Perfect, Martini-filled Valentine's Day, According to Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

How to Have the Perfect, Martini-filled Valentine's Day, According to Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

12 Kentucky Distilleries All Bourbon Lovers Should Visit

12 Kentucky Distilleries All Bourbon Lovers Should Visit

This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Converted a Room Into a Speakeasy — and the Best Bartenders in the Country Are Pouring Drinks

This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Converted a Room Into a Speakeasy — and the Best Bartenders in the Country Are Pouring Drinks

Jose Cuervo Will Make a Cardboard Cutout of You to Send Home for the Holidays

Jose Cuervo Will Make a Cardboard Cutout of You to Send Home for the Holidays

One Lucky Whiskey Lover Can Win a VIP Stay on Baltimore’s Waterfront Plus $10,000 Cash

One Lucky Whiskey Lover Can Win a VIP Stay on Baltimore’s Waterfront Plus $10,000 Cash

Hendrick's Gin Just Released an Exercise Bike so You Can Pedal for Cocktails

Hendrick's Gin Just Released an Exercise Bike so You Can Pedal for Cocktails

The Azalea Cocktail Is a Staple of the Masters Tournament — Here’s How to Make One at Home

The Azalea Cocktail Is a Staple of the Masters Tournament — Here’s How to Make One at Home

Prince Charles Just Launched His Own Organic Gin Made From Herbs in His Personal Garden

Prince Charles Just Launched His Own Organic Gin Made From Herbs in His Personal Garden

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos With a Virtual Paint and Sip at Home With Hornitos

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos With a Virtual Paint and Sip at Home With Hornitos

These Are the Best Spirits and Cocktails to Try This Fall

These Are the Best Spirits and Cocktails to Try This Fall

You Can Apply for a $1,000 Grant for Your Next Outdoor Adventure — Here's How

You Can Apply for a $1,000 Grant for Your Next Outdoor Adventure — Here's How

This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van'

This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van'

Southern Comfort Whiskey Is Opening Its First Restaurant in the Smoky Mountains

Southern Comfort Whiskey Is Opening Its First Restaurant in the Smoky Mountains

Pierce Brosnan on Traveling As James Bond, Sipping Tequila, and Living in Hawaii

Pierce Brosnan on Traveling As James Bond, Sipping Tequila, and Living in Hawaii

National Vodka Day Is Oct. 4 — Here Are 15 Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate

National Vodka Day Is Oct. 4 — Here Are 15 Cocktail Recipes to Celebrate

Luxury Tequila Brand Clase Azul’s New Limited-edition Tequila Is a Stunning Tribute to Dia de los Muertos

Luxury Tequila Brand Clase Azul’s New Limited-edition Tequila Is a Stunning Tribute to Dia de los Muertos

Qantas Bar Carts From Retired 747s Sold Out in Two Hours — See What Was Inside

Qantas Bar Carts From Retired 747s Sold Out in Two Hours — See What Was Inside

The World’s Best Bar Just Released Cocktails in a Can so You Can Enjoy Its Drinks From Anywhere

The World’s Best Bar Just Released Cocktails in a Can so You Can Enjoy Its Drinks From Anywhere

You Can Drink Whisky and Visit Castles on This Epic 84-mile Bike Tour in Scotland

You Can Drink Whisky and Visit Castles on This Epic 84-mile Bike Tour in Scotland

This Whiskey Hotel in Los Angeles Will Have a Boozy Fountain in the Lobby

This Whiskey Hotel in Los Angeles Will Have a Boozy Fountain in the Lobby

This New Charleston Hotel Has Secret Cocktail Windows Where You Can Drink a Socially Distant Negroni

This New Charleston Hotel Has Secret Cocktail Windows Where You Can Drink a Socially Distant Negroni

What Is Cachaça? Get to Know the Spirit Behind Rio’s Caipirinhas

What Is Cachaça? Get to Know the Spirit Behind Rio’s Caipirinhas

The Comedic Director Behind 'Bridesmaids' Has a Very Serious New Project — Craft Gin

The Comedic Director Behind 'Bridesmaids' Has a Very Serious New Project — Craft Gin

Win a Trip to Mexico and a Virtual Tequila Date With George Strait

Win a Trip to Mexico and a Virtual Tequila Date With George Strait

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com