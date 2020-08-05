Coca Cola Coffee Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

Coca Cola With Coffee has been around overseas, but it's finally heading to U.S.

America is about to get a whole lot more caffeinated.

On Friday, Coca Cola announced it will introduce a new beverage in the U.S. in 2021 that will combine its famous soda with a hefty helping of coffee.

CNN reported, the new beverage will be called "Coca-Cola With Coffee" and will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee. CNN added the beverage will come in three distinct flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel. Each one will be offered in 12-ounce cans and will come with 69 milligrams of caffeine per can. (For comparison it noted a 12-ounce can of regular Coke currently has 34 milligrams of caffeine.)

Image zoom Courtesy of Coca-Cola Company

“This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee,” Jaideep Kibe, vice president, Coca-Cola Trademark at Coca-Cola North America, told TODAY Food.

This isn’t an entirely new concept for the soda giant. In 2006, it launched Coca-Cola Blak, a coffee-flavored version of its soda. However, the drink wasn’t a hit so the beverage company decided to shelve the product just two years later.

"That was a trend before its time," Nancy Quan, Coca Cola’s chief technical officer, told CNN Business in 2019. "I don't think people were ready to have a coffee portfolio within the Coca-Cola brand."

As TODAY Food noted, Coca-Cola With Coffee is already sold in several international markets including Japan, Brazil, Turkey, and Italy. And now, the company is hoping the drink will appeal to U.S. consumers as their tastes change.