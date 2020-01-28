You Can Win a Chance to Be the ‘Official Menu Taste Taster’ of the Kentucky Derby — but You’ll Have to Act Fast

Image zoom Don Klumpp/Getty Images

If you think you have what it takes to be an “official menu test taster” then the Churchill Downs Racetrack has the perfect job for you: the famous track is looking for a foodie to eat their way through the 146th Kentucky Derby this spring.

While it may not be as adrenaline-pumping as the breakneck race itself, let’s face it, food (along with over-the-top hats and mint juleps) is half the fun of the Kentucky Derby. So break out your Southern cooking skills because Churchill Downs is looking for the best Derby party recipe.

Starting today, the first 100 people who send in a great recipe will have the chance to join the racetrack’s executive chef, David Danielson, to finalize the race’s menu. That person will win a trip to Louisville for them and a guest in March to taste the best Kentucky food around, including dinner with Danielson at his restaurant Old Stone Inn & Tavern -- think grit fritters and deviled eggs.

Aspiring cooks have to be at least 21 years old (how else could they drink all the mint juleps?) and enter by Feb. 12. The winning recipe will be picked based on creativity, ease of preparation and how well it adheres to the Derby theme.

“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the greatest two minutes in sports – it’s a celebration of authentic Kentucky flavors, ingredients and traditions, both at Churchill Downs and across the country as viewers celebrate at home,” Executive Chef David Danielson said in a statement. “I’m excited to bring in the culinary expertise of a passionate foodie to add a special twist to this year’s menu and our culinary traditions.”

The winner will also get tickets to the Kentucky Derby on May 2 so they can see their great menu-choosing skills in action and a cash prize of $1,000.