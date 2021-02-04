Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Released One of Her Favorite Recipes Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Chrissy Teigen's mom, Pepper, has a perfect recipe for your Super Bowl feast.

Teaming up with buzzy alcohol brand Babe Wines, the grandmother whose infectious energy regularly shines through her daughter's Instagram stories is serving up her Thai Crispy Chicken Wings for the big game — and she wants you to try it for yourself.

"I love introducing Thai flavors to everyone through my food — my recipes are so simple to make, delicious, and fun!" Teigen said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "To me, Babe is the exact same way and pairs well with so many dishes, including my Crispy Chicken Wings."

And not only are chicken wings a staple among food for the Super Bowl — where this year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tamps Bay Buccaneers will face off on Feb. 7 in Tampa — but the recipe is also a sneak-peek into Pepper's upcoming cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom.

Babe Wines, the alcohol sponsor of the NFL, encourages fans of both football and the event's highly anticipated commercials to pair their Pinot Grigio, Red, or Rosé with Pepper's chicken wings. The brand is also partnering with cheese plate aficionados Cheese By the Numbers for some great ways to pair its beverages with an Instagram-worthy board.

See Pepper's game day recipe below:

Thai Crispy Chicken Wings

Image zoom

Ingredients:

3 pounds chicken wings, patted dry

1⁄4 cup plus 3 tablespoons fish sauce

1⁄2 tablespoon garlic powder 1⁄2 tablespoon ground white pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher sal

Vegetable oil, for deep-fry

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Thai sweet chili sauce or Spicy Garlic-Lime Fish for dipping

Cooking Instructions:

Put the chicken wings in a large bowl. Add the fish sauce, garlic powder, white pepper, and salt and toss to coat. Set aside for 15 minutes (or refrigerate for 30 minutes).

Meanwhile, fill a wok, large heavy pot, or deep skillet with at least 2 inches of oil, making sure to leave a few inches of clearance from the rim. Heat the oil over medium heat to 370 F (use a deep-fry thermometer or test the oil by throwing in a little piece of bread or a grain of rice; if it sizzles immediately but doesn't burn, you're ready). Set a wire rack in a sheet pan or line a plate with paper towels and have it nearby.

While the oil is heating, in a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, and baking powder. Sprinkle the mixture over the wings and toss until a paste forms, making sure all the wings are evenly coated.

When the oil is hot, add 4 or 5 wings to the pan and fry until they're a deep golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. The color of the crust will tell you when they're cooked, so keep an eye on the wings and adjust the heat as needed as you're frying.

Drain the wings on the wire rack or paper towels and fry the next batch. Serve warm with sweet chili sauce or, if you like it hot, try the spicy fish sauce.

Enjoy!