Gordon Ramsay Is Looking for Young Travelers to Eat and Drink Around the World on His New TV Series

Gordon Ramsay may be known for his days as an intimidating chef, but he’s retiring his screaming voice to explore the world and has invited young travelers to join him.

As part of his new travel adventure television series, Ramsay is looking for people between the ages of 16 and 21 to team up with him for foodie fun in various destinations. Along the way, they’ll learn about the history and culture of each location as well as participate in some adrenaline-inducing activities.

Ramsay’s production company, Studio Ramsay, opened applications for the position in August, and the deadline (Oct. 3, 2020) is fast approaching. While the casting website doesn’t provide many details about the opportunity, it does describe the type of person they’re looking for: “Do you dream of traveling to an international destination? Do you have a desire to explore the world? Do you have a passion for culture, food, and adventure? If you have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures, apply today for your greatest travel adventure!”

The application also includes questions about the candidate’s culinary skills, talents, hobbies, past travels, and phobias, so these factors may also play a role in choosing Ramsay’s travel partner. And since this will be televised on a “major network,” according to the website, the job may not be suited for a camera-shy traveler. It’s also unclear whether or not this is a paid opportunity, but eating and drinking around the world for free might be enticing enough for the average teen or 20-something-year-old.