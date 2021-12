Celebrity Chefs

To truly master the art of French cooking, cultivating the right environment is key. So why not cook in the very kitchen where cultural icon and celebrity chef Julia Child wrote the famous tome? Now that the TV personality's D.C. home is on the market, you might just have a chance. The TV personality's 19th century yellow clapboard house was her pride and joy. Nicknaming it her "little jewel," Child lived in the 3,275-square-foot Georgetown home with her husband Paul from 1948 to 1961. After the couple moved out, the house at 2706 Olive Street NW passed through a series of renters who left the historic home in disarray. In 2015, software entrepreneur and experienced home flipper Rory Veevers-Carter bought the rundown home for $935,000. Veevers-Carter started the Instagram page Little Jewel on Olive to document the home's restoration. After a six-year journey, Child's little jewel has been recovered from the rubble and is shining more brightly than ever. Now all it needs is a new chef to grace its kitchen. Listed by Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.