Where in the world does a celebrity chef go for an outstanding meal? The answer to that question lies not in where, but whom you’re asking. Each year, Travel + Leisure surveys the opinions of dozens of celebrity chefs to determine what destinations and dishes they’re most excited about and, most importantly, how travelers can score their own reservation. From interviews with chefs in New York, Paris, and Tokyo to reviewing the latest celebrity restaurants, our essential dining guides outline how to eat like a pro in every locale.Traveling like a celebrity chefBefore opening a successful restaurant, celebrity chefs must get to know a city’s dining culture inside and out. Whether it’s a high-profile eatery or an off-the-beaten-path whiskey bar, celebrity chefs cultivate deep knowledge of a neighborhood. As a result, it’s always a good idea to consult a celebrity chef for practical tips while planning your trip. A well-connected chef will know exactly where to find the best food and drink in a given destination.Celebrity chefs have a history of sharing their secret spots with Travel + Leisure. From New Orleans’ best southern-fried quail to finding delicious thin-crust pizza in LA, celebrity chefs know to point out the restaurants and bars with the most thought-provoking cuisine and staff who’s knowledgeable about the menu. By tapping into this well-connected network of celebrity chefs, you’ll discover how to find truly inspired cuisine at every stop on your itinerary. Don’t skimp on mealsWith acclaimed chefs popping up in almost every major city, it’s more important than ever to consider a destination’s celebrity restaurants while planning your trip. Celebrity restaurants feature award-winning cuisine in exclusive, beautifully designed dining rooms. From a 13-course truffle degustation to locally sourced dishes with impeccable wine pairings, find the ideal celebrity restaurant to match your taste.

To truly master the art of French cooking, cultivating the right environment is key. So why not cook in the very kitchen where cultural icon and celebrity chef Julia Child wrote the famous tome? Now that the TV personality's D.C. home is on the market, you might just have a chance. The TV personality's 19th century yellow clapboard house was her pride and joy. Nicknaming it her "little jewel," Child lived in the 3,275-square-foot Georgetown home with her husband Paul from 1948 to 1961. After the couple moved out, the house at 2706 Olive Street NW passed through a series of renters who left the historic home in disarray. In 2015, software entrepreneur and experienced home flipper Rory Veevers-Carter bought the rundown home for $935,000. Veevers-Carter started the Instagram page Little Jewel on Olive to document the home's restoration. After a six-year journey, Child's little jewel has been recovered from the rubble and is shining more brightly than ever. Now all it needs is a new chef to grace its kitchen.   Listed by Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
In a cooking lesson with Chef Nobu, one writer learns the simplicity of sushi is the product of a lifetime of mastering the craft.
Deliverable dishes from the celebrated chef include everything from tapas to desserts.
Here's how you can score a coveted reservation and join other exclusive events for American Express Platinum Card holders.
The Hamptons just got tastier.
The Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning TV personality is crashing family meals around the country to document the tradition for his new show.
Cabo has been emerging as a global culinary capital — and this solidifies its status.
Get ready for unexpected flavors, textures, and ingredients.
At One of Mexico's Best New Resorts, Sustainable Dining Highlights the Bounty of the Riviera Nayarit
This Food-focused Wellness Retreat Might Help You Rethink Your Idea of 'Healthy' Eating

With Café Boulud the Bahamas, Nassau resort Baha Mar adds French fine dining to its culinary roster.

