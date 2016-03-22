Celebrity Chefs

Julia Child's Former Washington, D.C. Home Just Hit the Market for $3.5 Million — See Inside
To truly master the art of French cooking, cultivating the right environment is key. So why not cook in the very kitchen where cultural icon and celebrity chef Julia Child wrote the famous tome? Now that the TV personality's D.C. home is on the market, you might just have a chance. The TV personality's 19th century yellow clapboard house was her pride and joy. Nicknaming it her "little jewel," Child lived in the 3,275-square-foot Georgetown home with her husband Paul from 1948 to 1961. After the couple moved out, the house at 2706 Olive Street NW passed through a series of renters who left the historic home in disarray. In 2015, software entrepreneur and experienced home flipper Rory Veevers-Carter bought the rundown home for $935,000. Veevers-Carter started the Instagram page Little Jewel on Olive to document the home's restoration. After a six-year journey, Child's little jewel has been recovered from the rubble and is shining more brightly than ever. Now all it needs is a new chef to grace its kitchen. Listed by Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
I Took a One-on-one Sushi Class With Iconic Chef Nobu Matsuhisa — Here's What I Learned
In a cooking lesson with Chef Nobu, one writer learns the simplicity of sushi is the product of a lifetime of mastering the craft.
Enjoy Chef José Andrés' Famous Dishes at Home Thanks to This Food Delivery Site
Deliverable dishes from the celebrated chef include everything from tapas to desserts.
Amex and Resy Are Opening a Temporary Floating Restaurant in NYC
Here's how you can score a coveted reservation and join other exclusive events for American Express Platinum Card holders.
The Surf Lodge in Montauk Is Getting a Michelin-starred Upgrade This Summer
The Hamptons just got tastier.
TV Chef Andrew Zimmern on Why He's Crashing Family Dinners for His New Show
The Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning TV personality is crashing family meals around the country to document the tradition for his new show.