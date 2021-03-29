NYC’s Famed Italian Restaurant Carbone Is Now Selling Bottled Pasta Sauce to Cook at Home

Making a delicious pasta sauce just like a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant is as easy as going to the store.

Carbone, a famous New York City restaurant located in Greenwich Village, is now selling its restaurant-quality pasta sauces in a jar so you can cook a delicious Italian dinner at home.

The new jarred sauce is available through the restaurant's new consumer foods brand, Carbone Fine Food, as well as Amazon for the time being, with plans to expand to Stop & Shop locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and across the Eastern seaboard in the next few months.

"Creating staple sauces for the home cook that possesses the craft we're known for has been a goal for some time," said Mario Carbone in a statement. "The challenge was to create a product that would not only cut down cooking time but also truly deliver on the promise of unequaled flavor, and we can now say that that's exactly what we've done. We couldn't be more excited — and there's much more to come."

The sauce is available in three varieties: marinara, arrabbiata, and tomato basil, all created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick — co-founders of global restaurant company Major Food Group. Each variety is made in small batches using fresh ingredients, including Italian tomatoes picked at peak ripeness, and are pre-cooked for about one hour by Carbone's team of chefs before being jarred.

This process practically guarantees a better flavor and freshness compared to typical jarred pasta sauces in grocery stores. At about $9 per 24-ounce jar, Carbone's sauce will not only cut down on cooking time for you and your family but also give you a premium quality result that is comparable to ordering a pasta dish in the restaurant.

"The sauce category is a crowded one, but what it is lacking is a premium product that can stand up to what's served in restaurants," said CEO Eric Skae in a statement. "Chefs Mario and Rich have created the highest quality sauce on the market. They found a way to jar the Carbone experience. I've never seen anything like it."

For more information or to order your own sauce, visit the Carbone Fine Food website. You can also follow Carbone on Instagram for some food inspiration.