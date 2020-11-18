Campbell’s Will Send You Replacement Side Dishes on Thanksgiving If Yours Turn Out Horrible

For many people, Thanksgiving is the day when they have to get up early and start prepping a feast for all their family members. And for others, it’s the day you get to spend watching football or playing board games while the smell of comfort food fills the house.

But since 2020 has changed a lot of our plans, the non-cooks of the world might be finding themselves in the unfamiliar role of cooking Thanksgiving dinner at home, and frankly, that’s a very stressful notion.

Campbell Soup Company conducted a 2020 survey of people who live in Manhattan that showed that 66 percent of first-time cooks are worried about an “epic cooking fail.” This inspired the company to give people a little relief –– in the form of dinner insurance.

Other companies, like Whole Foods, are running special promotions to “insure” your Thanksgiving turkey, but as we all know, the real stars of the meal are the sides. In fact, the same survey by Campbell’s showed that 77 percent of consumers prefer side dishes to the main affair.

The company is partnering with online grocery delivery service Instacart to let people submit their cooking fail in exchange for a replacement gourmet side dish.

"We know Thanksgiving will look and feel differently this year – with so many first timers assuming the responsibility of cooking their favorite holiday meals for a smaller gathering," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Meals and Beverages, Campbell Soup Company, in a statement. "We also know that while we look forward to that centerpiece turkey, our mouths water when anticipating the classic side dishes of the Thanksgiving table. Our goal with Dinner Insurance is to remind everyone that even in the toughest of times, Campbell's is here to make holidays easier and more delicious with our no-fail classic side recipes."

Between now and Thanksgiving, home cooks can purchase Campbell’s products via Instacart to prepare their Thanksgiving sides and receive free delivery. Starting Thursday, Nov. 19, they can then register for Dinner Insurance on the Campbell's website, just in case chaos ensues on Turkey Day. If a dish doesn’t turn out as planned, simply submit a claim by uploading a photo of the cooking fail and receive a gourmet replacement dish delivered to your door the same day. All submissions must be submitted between 12 and 5 p.m. ET for same-day delivery in Manhattan.

In addition to the insurance, cooks can also find “no fail” recipes on the Campbell’s website, including green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and baked brie.

For more information or to register for the promotion, visit the Campbell’s website.