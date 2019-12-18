Burger King Is Giving Free Impossible Whoppers to Travelers Dealing With Delayed Holiday Flights (Video)

Burger King is hoping to turn the dread of a delayed flight into a happier experience this holiday season by offering travelers free plant-based Impossible Whoppers while they wait.

From now through Dec. 30, Burger King will give delayed (and likely harried) travelers one free burger when they log on to the fast food chain’s app and enter their flight information for any delay at any airport in the U.S. The promotion — aptly called “Delay Your Way” — will give hungry travelers a coupon to use at participating Burger King restaurants through Jan. 6, USA Today reported.

“We know that holiday travel can be extremely rough, and there is nothing worse than all of those uncontrollable flight delays,” Chris Finazzo, Burger King's president for North America, told USA Today in a statement. “We wanted to surprise and delight our guests by offering those with delayed flights across the country a free Impossible Whopper.”

In a video explaining the promotion, Burger King hopes they are “turning the worst part of the holidays into the very best,” with Impossible Whoppers.

According to USA Today, the promotion is not valid in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper, made with Silicon Valley’s Impossible Foods’ plant-based burger, nationwide over the summer. The burger is “100% WHOPPER®, 0% Beef” and features tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun.

Last year, the chain offered customers a Whopper Detour campaign in which it trolled competitor McDonalds. They offered hungry customers a burger for only a penny by asking them to get within about 600 feet of a McDonald’s and open the BK App for a coupon, resulting in about 1.5 million downloads of the chain’s app.