Bud Light Is Celebrating Its New Hard Seltzer Flavors by Giving Fans $1,000 for Their Next Trip

Even though many people are working from home, it can be difficult to truly leave the office.

But Bud Light Seltzer wants to help you achieve an "out-of-office" state of mind whenever and wherever you may be.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Bud Light Seltzer revealed new hard-seltzer flavors that will help you achieve peak summer vacation vibes, even if you're not on summer vacation.

The "Out of Office" seasonal variety pack has four vacation-inspired flavors, including Watermelon Mojito, Classic Margarita, Mango Mai Tai, and Strawberry Daiquiri. These flavors will be served in 12-ounce cans in 12-pack boxes starting March 1 through May 15.

In addition, the brand is celebrating Employee Appreciation Day on March 5 by giving fans over 21 an opportunity to win a $25,000 grand prize. Fans can also enter a weekly raffle for a chance to win a $1,000 prize to put toward their next vacation, once it's safe enough to travel again.

After all, taking the necessary time off every year can help you be more productive, reduce stress, and generally promote your well-being. And even if you're working from home, you still deserve to use all those paid vacation days. Still, many workers end up not using all their vacation time for a variety of reasons, including the fear that taking time off (even when the company promotes it) may make them seem "replaceable" in their employer's eyes.

In order to enter, fans must share their funniest out-of-office email messages on social media and use the hashtag #TasteTimeOff.

The brand's new flavors will be available in stores nationwide beginning in March for a limited time.

For more information or to enter the #TasteTimeOff sweepstakes, visit the Bud Light Seltzer website.