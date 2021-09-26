9 Boutique Spice Brands Bringing a World of Flavor to Your Kitchen

This company specializes in premium-grade saffron threads (from $22), carefully harvested on a family-owned estate in Afghanistan's Herat province. Founder Tahmina Ghaffer, who was born in Kabul, started Moonflowers with the hope of bringing attention to the country's "red gold" while supporting the women who, until recently, made up 80 percent of its saffron farm workers. The future of these female farmers' work is now tragically unclear. Visit the site for a list of nonprofits, refugee organizations, and Afghan activists to support and follow. moonflowers.co.