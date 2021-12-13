The Distinctive Pasta Shapes of Sardinia

Culinarily speaking, Sardinia is probably best known stateside for its Moorish-inflected seafood dishes and volcanic wines. But this Mediterranean island also has several unique pasta styles — many of which are still relatively obscure beyond its shores.

That's why specialty-food company Bona Furtuna, which focuses on indigenous varieties and heritage foodways, has partnered with Sardinian producer Pastificio Pais for a limited-edition set of three labor-intensive shapes. Each is handmade from Karalis, a natural hybrid Sardinian wheat, and is best enjoyed with plenty of Pecorino Sardo.

Andarinos

Detail of dried pasta called andarinos Credit: Courtesy of Bona Furtuna

This twisted pasta is produced mostly in Usini, a town in northern Sardinia that holds a festival in its honor each summer. The corkscrew shape, made by folding dough four times around a reed or dowel, is ideal for holding on to the sauce it's traditionally served with, the mixed-meat ragù su ghisadu.

Lorighittas

Detail of dried pasta called lorighittas Credit: Courtesy of Bona Furtuna

These oblong braided loops — "iron rings" in Sardinian — hail from Morgongiori, on the southern slopes of the Monte Arci massif. They were historically prepared on All Saints' Day, when kids were taught to fear Maria Pungi Pungi: the witch who would pierce the stomach of any child who ate too many!

Ciccioneddus

Detail of dried pasta called ciccioneddus Credit: Courtesy of Bona Furtuna