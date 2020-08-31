This NYC Ice Cream Company Just Launched Bodega-inspired Flavors Like Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Bodegas are a staple in any New Yorker’s life. These convenience stores are there for you in rain or shine, day or night, and are usually the first stop in the morning and the last one at night so we can enjoy our late-night snacks or grab an essential household item.

Now, New York-natives Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (a.k.a. The Bodega Boys) have teamed up with small-batch, creative ice cream company, OddFellows Ice Cream Co., to capture the flavors of our favorite bodega treats. The Bodega Capsule is a collection of bodega-inspired ice cream flavors that officially started shipping nationwide on Friday, Aug. 28.

“We opened our first scoop shop in Brooklyn and have continued to grow our brand throughout the New York area. With the launch of nationwide shipping, we wanted to celebrate our birthplace by sharing what we love about New York with the rest of the country. What better way than a collection of bodega themed flavors, and who better to help us honor the New York culture than Desus and Mero,” said Mohan Kumar, cofounder and CEO of OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in a statement.

“Nothing makes sense in 2020, so we decided to get in on the action: Even though the brand is mad lactose intolerant, we turned your favorite bodega snacks into ice cream. So go ahead, raise a Lactaid pill to this perfect collab. You’ll thank us later,” added Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

The Bodega Capsule includes tons of familiar flavors — and some that give a very creative twist on ice cream.

Flavors include “Host of Cupcakes,” (a chocolate-infused sweet cream base with chunks of homemade chocolate cake and liquid nitrogen frozen whipped cream), “Budget Breakfast,” (a honey ice cream with chunks of homemade honey bun cake and coffee soil), “Chico Stix,” (a peanut butter ice cream with a shaved coconut candy crunch), “Bodega Counter Crunch,” (a light caramel cream ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, and crushed homemade butter crunch cookies), “Sweet Tea & Lemonade,” (a non-dairy sorbet that is the perfect mix of sweet tea sorbet and fresh-squeezed lemonade sorbet), and even a “Baconeggncheese” flavor (a smoked cream ice cream with candied bacon, whipped cheese cream, and candied egg yolks).

“We all have a go-to bodega, whether it’s because it’s on the same street as our apartment or because they make a great bacon egg and cheese sandwich. What we wanted to do was highlight this integral part of New York in a way that only OddFellows could” said Sam Mason, cofounder and Chef at OddFellows, in a statement

Plus, you can enjoy these ice cream flavors for a good cause. A portion of all sales from The Bodega Capsule will be donated to The Legal Aid Society, which helps New Yorkers living in poverty afford legal assistance.