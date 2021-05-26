Blue Apron Unveils New Italian Meals Inspired by Disney's Upcoming Film, 'Luca'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Walt Disney Studios is bringing dishes inspired by its upcoming film "Luca" to life in its latest collaboration with Blue Apron.

The film — premiering on June 18 on Disney+ — is about a young boy's incredible summer on the beautiful Italian Riviera and will be celebrated by the meal kit delivery service with curated recipes reflecting the local cuisine.

Simple enough for cooks of any age, the Blue Apron meal kits are the perfect way to enjoy some Italian-inspired family time. They're currently available to order, with two and four serving options, and will be delivered closer to the film's premiere date.

Starting at $7.49 per serving, options include a Dijon-roasted trout and potatoes with an arugula salad and honey-olive vinaigrette, Calabrian honey pork chops with roasted vegetables and almonds, and oregano chicken and orzo with fresh tomato sauce, spinach, and feta.

Blue Apron's recipe options change on a weekly basis.

Add-ons are also available to enhance any meal, with delicious options for sides and appetizers like ricotta crostini, herby garlic bread, and more. Like other Blue Apron kits, these recipes come complete with all the fresh ingredients needed and the instructions to make the perfect plate.