Bill Nye's Advice for Getting Through the COVID-19 Pandemic — and How Gin and Tonics Can Help

Bill Nye may be giving mini science lessons to the Gen-Z set on TikTok these days, but his latest partnership with Bombay Sapphire may resonate more with his longtime fans from the 1990s.

"If you're going to have a spirit, gin is my absolutely preferred spirit," he told Travel + Leisure in a recent interview. "Gin and tonic, I would normally drink [them] in the summertime but in the last few weeks I've had a few and they're excellent."

Specifically, Nye, known for his wacky experiments that have made their way from the '90s educational series for kids, Bill Nye The Science Guy, to the trendy social media platform, has turned to Bombay Sapphire's canned gin and tonic for his latest observations.

"Not only is the gin and tonic flavor excellent in the can, but the bubbles are great," he said. "I'm not a foodie, but [experts] talk about mouthfeel — the size of the bubbles and the distance between the bubbles is controlled by these mythic things called the essential oils. I'm pretty sure the 'essential' means the essence of the things that give it the flavor, the bubbles have a particular smoothness that I think gives it the flavor that I find really appealing."

When he's not analyzing the depth of flavor in a canned cocktail, the scientist and TV personality has kept himself busy during the past year making science demos for his 7 million followers on TikTok. And even though the video app may have just come around the social media sphere, Nye drew from his television days to make his posts resonate.

"TikTok is my style, I should have invented it," he joked, explaining that a 45-second bit was a general rule of thumb to keep his young audience entertained on TV. Beyond educational TikTok though, Nye, like the rest of us, enjoys a scroll through the various viral posts.

"Cat videos are important because they make us happy," he said.

Nye uses Tik Tok to not only share fun experiments on entropy and his pizza making but to spread knowledge and awareness about COVID-19. Like many Americans these days, he's been very cautious and stayed home throughout the past year — he perfected his bread baking skills and makes sure to go on long walks and bike rides — and is now fully vaccinated.

"If we can get 70% of people vaccinated, then we can have a normal life again," he said when talking about the pandemic. "If people insist on screwing it up by not wearing masks [and] spreading these variants around, and getting everybody sick again, it's gonna be a drag."

As for when we do have "a normal life again," Nye couldn't pick just one place when asked where he'd like to travel to when it's safe to do so.

"I've never been to Berlin," he said. "People talk about the architecture, I'd like to see it and I'd like to go back to London. I've been [there] a few times and I always have a great time. I'd like to go back to Paris, I'd like to go back to the Louvre. If you're from the U.S. Hawaii is pretty good, there are cash machines and blue Hawaiian surf and snorkeling and I look forward to going back there. Then I have dear friends in Seattle, I lived there for 26 years so I'm looking forward to going back, and then I'd like to go to Australia and New Zealand someday."

But until everyone's favorite bow-tied scientist can set off on his dream journeys around the world, he's optimistic and encourages everyone to "stay the course" when it comes to navigating life in the pandemic.

"We're going to sort this out, and it's all going to be science," he said. "Get vaccinated as soon as you can, wash your hands, and wear a mask."