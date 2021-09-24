The Pub Is a Beloved Fixture of British Life — And a New Generation Is Changing It for the Better

I remembered his description as we entered the light, spacious dining area with its tartan upholstery—a nod to Handling's Dundee roots. We were allocated Loch, one of the pub's two spacious upstairs bedrooms. It was generously stocked with Handling's own sustainable products, as well as—much to our children's delight—a jar of homemade shortbread. There was even a little terrace, which we discovered was the perfect place for a sunset aperitif with a view of the aircraft coming in and out of nearby Heathrow. Handy, I thought, for those flying in from afar. The chef's primary concern, however, is to bring in the locals. "We want to be the favorite in the area, not necessarily the best in the world."