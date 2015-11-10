The Eight Best Places for Scotch Whisky in NYC

With the exceptions of chocolate and questionable decisions, nothing goes better with whisky than cigars. Hudson Bar and Books is one of the few places in New York where you can purchase and enjoy a stogie with your Scotch to bring out your inner James Bond villain. Hudson is the first of three Bar and Books locations in the city (others have followed in Prague and Warsaw) where the decor is traditional and sophisticated, and the collection of whisky is as extensive as it is expensive. 636 Hudson St.