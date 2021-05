Where to find the best lobster rolls in New England

As the temperatures warm up and the sun sets later and later, there are only a few foods in the world that people start to crave. One of those foods is the scrumptious lobster roll.Just picture it: walking on the beach, salty sea air, an ice cold beverage in one hand and a salty-yet-sweet lobster roll in the other. It’s basically summer on a bun.Everyone who has savored the boardwalk favorite probably has an opinion on the best lobster roll out there. Some connoisseurs prefer their roll with butter and a steamed, New England-style hot dog bun, while others prefer their roll served Connecticut-style, warm and smothered in mayo.The great debate of what makes the “perfect” lobster roll will go on and on, but Yelp helped us narrow down where you're likely to find the best in New England. Yelp looked at the quantity and quality of ratings of establishments where you can get a lobster roll in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont, limiting the rankings to five per state to ensure geographic diversity.Even though the summer-day sandwich has been around for generations, foodies the world over are still always searching for the perfect bite.Luckily, whether you’re a butter purist or a mayo gourmet, there are plenty of places to try out the country’s best lobster rolls.