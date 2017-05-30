Where to find the best lobster rolls in New England

By Andrea Romano
May 30, 2017
Credit: Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
As the temperatures warm up and the sun sets later and later, there are only a few foods in the world that people start to crave. One of those foods is the scrumptious lobster roll.

Just picture it: walking on the beach, salty sea air, an ice cold beverage in one hand and a salty-yet-sweet lobster roll in the other. It’s basically summer on a bun.

Everyone who has savored the boardwalk favorite probably has an opinion on the best lobster roll out there. Some connoisseurs prefer their roll with butter and a steamed, New England-style hot dog bun, while others prefer their roll served Connecticut-style, warm and smothered in mayo.

The great debate of what makes the “perfect” lobster roll will go on and on, but Yelp helped us narrow down where you're likely to find the best in New England. Yelp looked at the quantity and quality of ratings of establishments where you can get a lobster roll in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont, limiting the rankings to five per state to ensure geographic diversity.

Even though the summer-day sandwich has been around for generations, foodies the world over are still always searching for the perfect bite.

Luckily, whether you’re a butter purist or a mayo gourmet, there are plenty of places to try out the country’s best lobster rolls.
1 of 25

25. Kimball Farms

Credit: Courtesy of Kimball Farm

Jaffrey, New Hampshire

2 of 25

24. Providence Oyster Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Providence Oyster Bar

Providence, Rhode Island

3 of 25

23. Justin's Seafood Hut

Credit: Courtesy of Justin's Seafood Hut

Rye, New Hampshire

4 of 25

22. Westfair Fish & Chips

Credit: Courtesy of Westfair Fish & Chips

Westport, Connecticut

5 of 25

21. Sanders Fish Market

Credit: Nick V. via Yelp

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

6 of 25

20. Anthony's Seafood Restaurant

Credit: Alan B.via Yelp

Middletown, Rhode Island

7 of 25

19. Easton's Beach Snack Bar

Credit: Cathy S. via Yelp

Newport, Rhode Island

8 of 25

18. The Lobster Hut

Credit: Courtesy of The Lobster Hut

Milford, Connecticut

9 of 25

17. Oyster Club

Credit: Shawn D. via Yelp

Mystic, Connecticut

10 of 25

16. Monahan's Clam Shack

Credit: Courtesy of Monahan's Clam Shack

Narragansett, Rhode Island

11 of 25

15. Lobster Landing

Credit: Courtesy of Lobster Landing

Clinton, Connecticut

12 of 25

14. Luke's Lobster Back Bay

Credit: Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts

13 of 25

13. Little Red Schoolhouse

Credit: Courtesy of Little Red Schoolhouse

Campton, New Hampshire

14 of 25

12. Row 34

Credit: Morgan Ione Yeager/Courtesy of Row 34 Portsmouth

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

15 of 25

11. The Canteen

Credit: Courtesy of The Canteen

Provincetown, Massachusetts

16 of 25

10. Row 34

Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts

17 of 25

9. Lobster Shack

Credit: Manuel S. via Yelp

Branford, Connecticut

18 of 25

8. Cape Cod Lobster Rolls

Credit: Jagdhish S. via Yelp

Onset, Massachusetts

19 of 25

7. Neptune Oyster

Credit: Kelly C. via Yelp

Boston, Massachusetts

20 of 25

6. Matunuck Oyster Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Matunuck Oyster Bar

South Kingstown, Rhode Island

21 of 25

5. Pine Tree Seafood & Produce

Credit: Chloe C. via Yelp

Scarborough, Maine

22 of 25

4. Shannon's Unshelled

Credit: Courtesy of Shannon's Unshelled

Boothbay Harbor, Maine

23 of 25

3. Libby's Market

Credit: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Brunswick, Maine

24 of 25

2. Bill's Original Kitchen

Credit: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Kittery, Maine

25 of 25

1. Bite Into Maine

Credit: John Ewing/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Cape Elizabeth, Maine

