Where to find the best lobster rolls in New England
Famous Lobster Rolls in Boston
Credit: Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
As the temperatures warm up and the sun sets later and later, there are only a few foods in the world that people start to crave. One of those foods is the scrumptious lobster roll.
Just picture it: walking on the beach, salty sea air, an ice cold beverage in one hand and a salty-yet-sweet lobster roll in the other. It’s basically summer on a bun.
Everyone who has savored the boardwalk favorite probably has an opinion on the best lobster roll out there. Some connoisseurs prefer their roll with butter and a steamed, New England-style hot dog bun, while others prefer their roll served Connecticut-style, warm and smothered in mayo.
The great debate of what makes the “perfect” lobster roll will go on and on, but Yelp helped us narrow down where you're likely to find the best in New England. Yelp looked at the quantity and quality of ratings of establishments where you can get a lobster roll in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont, limiting the rankings to five per state to ensure geographic diversity.
Even though the summer-day sandwich has been around for generations, foodies the world over are still always searching for the perfect bite.
Luckily, whether you’re a butter purist or a mayo gourmet, there are plenty of places to try out the country’s best lobster rolls.
25. Kimball Farms
Credit: Courtesy of Kimball Farm
Jaffrey, New Hampshire
24. Providence Oyster Bar
Credit: Courtesy of Providence Oyster Bar
Providence, Rhode Island
23. Justin's Seafood Hut
Credit: Courtesy of Justin's Seafood Hut
Rye, New Hampshire
22. Westfair Fish & Chips
Credit: Courtesy of Westfair Fish & Chips
Westport, Connecticut
21. Sanders Fish Market
Credit: Nick V. via Yelp
20. Anthony's Seafood Restaurant
Credit: Alan B.via Yelp
Middletown, Rhode Island
19. Easton's Beach Snack Bar
Credit: Cathy S. via Yelp
Newport, Rhode Island
18. The Lobster Hut
Credit: Courtesy of The Lobster Hut
Milford, Connecticut
17. Oyster Club
Credit: Shawn D. via Yelp
Mystic, Connecticut
16. Monahan's Clam Shack
Credit: Courtesy of Monahan's Clam Shack
Narragansett, Rhode Island
15. Lobster Landing
Credit: Courtesy of Lobster Landing
Clinton, Connecticut
14. Luke's Lobster Back Bay
Credit: Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
13. Little Red Schoolhouse
Credit: Courtesy of Little Red Schoolhouse
Campton, New Hampshire
12. Row 34
Credit: Morgan Ione Yeager/Courtesy of Row 34 Portsmouth
11. The Canteen
Credit: Courtesy of The Canteen
Provincetown, Massachusetts
10. Row 34
Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
9. Lobster Shack
Credit: Manuel S. via Yelp
Branford, Connecticut
8. Cape Cod Lobster Rolls
Credit: Jagdhish S. via Yelp
Onset, Massachusetts
7. Neptune Oyster
Credit: Kelly C. via Yelp
6. Matunuck Oyster Bar
Credit: Courtesy of Matunuck Oyster Bar
South Kingstown, Rhode Island
5. Pine Tree Seafood & Produce
Credit: Chloe C. via Yelp
Scarborough, Maine
4. Shannon's Unshelled
Credit: Courtesy of Shannon's Unshelled
Boothbay Harbor, Maine
3. Libby's Market
Credit: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
Brunswick, Maine
2. Bill's Original Kitchen
Credit: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
Kittery, Maine
1. Bite Into Maine
Credit: John Ewing/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
Cape Elizabeth, Maine