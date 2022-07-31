You Can Book a Private Dinner Inside This Popular Las Vegas Attraction for the First Time Ever

Las Vegas is getting a new dining venue, and it's just as exclusive as you'd expect (and want) in Sin City.

On Tuesday, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled The Garden Table, an epicurean treat at a six-person-only table set within the Bellagio's stunning tropical paradise. Not only does it look beautiful, but it promises to be delicious too, thanks to its prix fixe menus crafted by the award-winning teams at Michael Mina Bellagio and Sadelle's Café.

"The Bellagio Conservatory is one of Las Vegas' most visited and most photographed attractions. We wanted to create an entirely new and immersive way for our guests to experience the beauty of this space," Josef Wagner, the vice president of food and beverage at the Bellagio, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "The sights, sounds, colors, and energy of the Conservatory, combined with chefs Michael Mina and Mario Carbone curating the culinary journey, make for an epic experience that only Bellagio can deliver."

Courtesy of Bellagio

The Garden Table is located within the Conservatory's summer display, "Jungle of Dreams," which the hotel explained, "pays homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers." Highlights of the display include plentiful pink flamingo sculptures, bright blue parrots, giraffes, and a 20-foot-tall lion.

As for the meal, guests can make their way through a multi-course tasting menu for either dinner by Michael Mina Bellagio or brunch from Sadelle's Café.

The dinner menu includes a starter of watermelon and cucumber topped with chili crunch and mint and the restaurant's ahi tuna tartare with mint, pine nuts, Asian pear, and habanero-infused sesame oil. For the mid-course, guests can enjoy dishes like the crispy spot prawns with young coconut, makrut lime, sweet & sour mango, and curry leaf before moving on to the main course with choices like the ginger-scallion broiled whole fish served with kimchi fried rice and glazed bok choy. Yes, the menu includes dessert too, with items like a tasty coconut soufflé. The dinner is $250 per person (not including tax, gratuity, or beverages) and is available Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

As for brunch, it includes multi-course bites of avocado toast, fresh fruit, sticky buns, a selection of bagels, and every desired breakfast drink from coffee to mimosas. The brunch by Sadelle's Café runs at $75 per person (not including tax, gratuity, and beverages) and is available every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservation times are limited to two hours. See here to snag your reservation.