This Beer Company Is Giving Away a Custom Airstream to Its Funniest Fan

It comes with everything you need to take an epic trip.

Sycamore Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Charlotte, North Carolina, wants to help you get back on the road again. And it's here to help you do just that with its new contest giving away one seriously outfitted Airstream.

The award-winning craft brewery, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, is celebrating its Mountain Candy IPA. To do that, the duo is giving away an incredible Airstream to one lucky fan, follower, or newcomer to their business.

Sycamore Brewing custom Airstream Camper Credit: Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

From now through Oct. 16, participants 21 years of age or older can enter by submitting a short video of themselves with any Sycamore Brewing beer on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, using the hashtag #CandyCamperContest.

The winner will receive the fully branded Mountain Candy camper Airstream so they can venture around the nation in style. Inside, the trailer comes with a small bedroom to snooze in, a kitchenette for cooking, and a booth table so the winner can dine or work from anywhere as a true digital nomad.

The winner will also get a camping hammock so they can find comfort wherever they go, a custom longboard skateboard to cruise in new locations, and a Sycamore mini-fridge to keep their drinks crisp no matter where they head next.

Sycamore Brewing custom Airstream Camper Credit: Courtesy of Sycamore Brewing

Ready to win? The company says it's looking for videos that show "pranks, tricks, dancing, style, home videos, dad videos, surfing, standup, makeup tutorials, adventure, random, creative sip, fail, workout, trending challenges, snowboarding, sports, dogs, shotgunning, lip-synching, visual effects," or basically anything epic.