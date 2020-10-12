Natty Light Wants to Take You and Your Friends on a Private Jet Filled With Food, Games, and Beer

This year, most of us are going nowhere fast, but with Natural Light’s latest giveaway, you can at least stay put in style. The beer brand is sending one fan and their friends on a private jet experience that will have them partying in the skies around their local airport.

Following in the footsteps of Qantas Airlines’ scenic flight in Australia and EVA Air’s Hello Kitty-themed flight to nowhere in Taiwan, Natural Light is offering what it calls a “Nattified” experience on a private jet flight that will depart and land in the same location.

“Whether it’s concerts or life on campus, cancellations have become an unfortunate new normal for our fans these past six months. When airlines began selling flights to nowhere, we knew it was our chance to create another unique experience for the Natty community,” Daniel Blake, VP of U.S. value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “So, we’re offering the chance for the ultimate change of scenery to our fans, who now more than ever, deserve some excitement back in their lives.”

The lucky winner and their friends — all 21+, of course — will be treated to a flight with all the usual luxuries that come with a private jet experience, plus some extra “Nattified” perks. The jet will be equipped with TVs, gaming systems, comfort food, and plenty of Natty Light merchandise. With no destination in mind for this flight, guests won’t have to worry about luggage. All they need is a group of friends who would appreciate the experience.

For a chance to win the “Nattified” jet experience, use #NaturalFlight and #Contest on social media to tell the folks at Natural Light what you would name your private jet and why. Entries are open until Oct. 20, 2020.