This Beer Company Is Giving Away a Spring Break Trip to a Deserted Island

Natural Light wants to send you and your friends somewhere remote.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, it's fair to say that spring break is canceled — again.

But you can still get a spring break experience while social distancing if you're a big Natural Light fan.

Natural Light (or Natty Light) is celebrating an all new beer flavor that sounds like spring break liquified: Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade. The new flavor promises to "transport you to island time," where you can relax and take in the sunshine –– even if you're stuck in your apartment.

The fruit-forward lager is being released after the success of the brand's Naturdays Strawberry Lemonade beer and consumer demand for additional flavors. Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade will be available in 12-ounce cans in 30, 24, and 12 packs, as well as 16-ounce cans in 6 packs.

Natural Light has been helping people unwind in the midst of the pandemic in all sorts of ways. For instance, back in 2020, the brand offered an internship to one lucky person who could work from home and try out beer flavors.

But in the more literal sense, Natural Light is also hoping to send you and five of your friends to a tropical "deserted" island for spring break this year. Or next, depending on when it is safe to travel again.

Fans of the brand can enter the sweepstakes by tagging 5 members of your "cabana crew" and use the hashtags #Naturdays and #Sweepstakes on social media.

For more information or to enter for a chance to win, visit Natural Light on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.