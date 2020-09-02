You Can Book This Retro 1970s Time-travel Timeshare From Miller Lite for $96 Per Night

The Miller Timeshare looks like it's straight out of the '70s, complete with shag carpets, a pinball machine, and of course, lots of beer.

By Elizabeth Rhodes
September 02, 2020
Courtesy of Miller Lite

With vintage decor, classic '70s games, and retro mini bars stocked with old-school snacks and plenty of beer, the Miller Timeshare will give a few lucky visitors the grooviest end-of-summer vacation ever. Miller Lite was introduced across the nation in 1975, and now, the beer brand is inviting fans to book this throwback home this September.

This time-travel timeshare is located in Mona Lake, Michigan — Miller Lite was born in the Midwest — and its incredible, 1970s-inspired amenities include mini bars stocked with Miller Lite and snacks like Funyuns, Ring Pops, Ding Dongs, and more; throwback slippers, koozies, frisbees, and Rubik’s cubes; and an amazing game room with a pinball machine, record player, and classic games like Twister. The house itself has fantastically retro furnishings, including an avocado-colored kitchen, mod furniture, shag carpets, house plants, and wood paneling.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

“End of summer travel looks a little different this year,” said Courtney Dugan, director of activation for Miller Lite, in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. “But it’s still time for Miller Time, so Miller Lite created the Miller Timeshare, a groovy space for a small group to get together, put on a record, crack open some beers, and escape 2020 for a couple of days.”

Starting Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. CST, the Miller Timeshare will be bookable on Hotels.com. Groups of up to eight can book the groovy pad for up to three nights between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30 for $96 per night, and booking is first-come, first-served. Only guests 21 and up can book the Miller Timeshare. Whether you’re a child of the '70s looking for a dose of nostalgia or a millennial wanting to escape into a perfectly Instagrammable vintage home for a few days, this spot is sure to bring the good vibes.

Elizabeth Rhodes is an associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure. Follow her adventures on Instagram @elizabetheverywhere. 

