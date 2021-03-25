Miller Lite released a limited-edition line of bar-scented candles — and it sold out in 24 hours.

This Beer Company Dropped a Line of Candles That Smell Like Your Favorite Bars

For some people, it's the dive bar experience they miss most about pre-pandemic life, walking fearlessly down a few stairs into a dimly lit space to sip on a beer against the backdrop of so many scents.

In an effort to recreate that environment, Miller Lite — the first successful mainstream light beer in the U.S. — released a limited-edition line of candles, called Bar Smells.

And the company must have been onto something because the candles sold out in less than 24 hours.

The candles come in three scents — Dive Bar, Game Day Bar, and Beer Garden. Dive Bar is described as offering a mix of musk, tobacco, pine, and yeast aromas. "Dive Bar evokes the joy we find in the most unexpected places," its label reads. "As you take a whiff, you can hear the musings of the 'Watering Hole Sage' who has delivered wisdom from the same stool for decades."

Game Day Bar is a mix of salted peanut, jalapeno, and cracked leather scents designed to bring back memories of your favorite sports bar, while Beer Garden blends green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood, and sunburn aromas. The candle "smells best when lit beside a full beer stein," its label reads.

'Beer Garden' scented Bar Smells candle Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Miller Lite

Miller Lite says each $20 candle is designed to burn for 50 hours, with all proceeds benefitting the U.S. Bartenders Guild Foundation, a nonprofit professional association for bartenders.

"We're excited that our drinkers will be able to bring a little bit of their favorite bar home with them, all while supporting the industry we love and miss," said Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite, in a statement over email.

Orders, for those who were able to snag these candles, are expected to ship in April.