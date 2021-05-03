Get Paid $20k to Become the First Ambassador to the 'Champagne of Beers Region' in Wisconsin

If you can't enjoy a trip to France in the near future, now is your chance to go to the next best destination: Milwaukee. Of course, you won't be sipping on sparkling wine while visiting Wisconsin, you'll be drinking the Champagne of Beers.

Miller High Life (nicknamed the Champagne of Beers) is hoping to rename its brewery grounds "The Champagne of Beers Region" — a play on the Champagne region of France, which is considered the only place where true champagne is made.

To make the designation official, the beer brand is asking fans to sign a petition to rename the brewery officially. Of course, no "official" beer region is complete without an ambassador. In addition to the petition, Miller High Life is also seeking the perfect person to represent their brand. The candidate should be a creative beer connoisseur with a big love for Miller High Life.

The chosen ambassador will receive $20,000, a year's supply of beer, and an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee to visit the new Champagne of Beers region.

The petition and applications for the ambassador position will be open from May 6 to May 21. In order to be considered, beer lovers should write a creative and original short answer essay of 50 words or less on the online application. The official petition can also be found there as well.

Miller High Life is no stranger to big sweepstakes for beer enthusiasts to express their love of a good brew. Earlier this year, the brand made a special Valentine's Day offer to pay off one couple's bar tab for life. Last year, Miller High Life also sought to make one lucky couple's dream wedding come true (complete with a $10,000 prize) if their nuptials were interrupted by COVID-19.

For more information, as well as the application and petition, visit the Champagne of Beers Region website.