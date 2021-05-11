This Beer Brand Is Giving Away $10,000 Vacations This Summer — Here's How to Win Yours

Beer lovers might be able to get their perfect summer vacation for free.

With summer just around the corner, Keystone Light is hoping to treat a few of its fans to an epic "Stonecation," no matter where they'd like to go.

Five lucky Keystone lovers will be given $10,000 to use towards the vacation of their dreams — whether it is an around-the-world trip, a cross-country road trip, or just an extended getaway that's a little bit closer to home.

In order to win, simply purchase some Keystone Light as a 12-pack or larger, which is perfect for your next summer barbecue anyway. Then, upload your receipt on the Keystone Light website or scan the QR code on any promotional signage at the store (if available).

Entries are limited to one per day throughout the sweepstakes run dates, and winners are chosen at random. All participants must be legal-age drinkers (over 21) from the U.S.

"Summers can be busy, and we know that many don't have the time or finances to enjoy the vacation they want, especially after this year," said Sarah Walsh, Marketing Manager of Keystone Light, in a statement. "We want our Keystone loyalists to make the most of their summer — to enjoy time with their family, to get outdoors, and to not worry about digging in their pockets or stressing over vacation expenses."

After 14 months of staying inside without travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer will be a major time for people to expand their horizons again by taking a much-needed trip.

The sweepstakes will be live from May 4 to July 10, 2021. For more information on winning the ultimate "Stonecation," visit the Keystone Light website. In order to enter the contest, visit the brand's special promotional website to complete your entry.