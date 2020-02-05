This New Guinness Storehouse Tour Takes Beer Lovers Behind the Scenes Like Never Before

Image zoom George Clerk/Getty Images

Sipping a perfectly poured pint of Guinness is one of the best beer experiences money can buy. But how does Guinness make their beer so special?

Now you can find out for yourself. The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, has officially opened a public brewery tour for people who want to know what goes on “beyond the gates.”

While Guinness has offered tours before, none have been as comprehensive as this new tour, which takes guests through some of the parts of the St. James Gate Brewery that have never been open to the public.

The three-hour tour takes guests through the actual brewery, getting a first-hand look at Guinness’s brewing process and history from 1759 to the present day. The tour includes passing through the Guinness Roast House, 200-year-old Vat Houses (where the “maturing” process happens), the brand’s experimental Open Gate Brewery, and even the famous underground tunnel that leads to Brewhouse 4, according to the Guinness Storehouse website.

“It’s an amazing site – a 50+ acre brewery right in the heart of Dublin city, full of so much history and great stories, and of course home to the world’s best pint as well,” Padraig Fox, general manager at Open Gate Brewery in Dublin, told USA Today.

At the end of the tour, guests are treated to a beer and food tasting at Arthur’s Bar, the public bar attached to the storehouse, where people can get the perfect pint. Guests will also leave with a Guinness-branded item as a souvenir.

“It’s a real treat for Guinness fans, stepping into the history of the brewery from Arthur’s time, but also seeing one of the most modern brewhouses in the world," Fox told USA Today.

Tickets for the tour are €95 (about $105 USD) per person and the tour is currently only available in English. For more information or to book your tour, visit the Guinness Storehouse website.