French's Made a Mustard-flavored Beer Just in Time for Grilling Season

Love it or hate it, mustard beer is here for the summer.

What do you like with your beer? Perhaps a pretzel with some mustard? Well, French’s has a unique way of combining these tastes into one savory drink.

In honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 1, French’s is launching a mustard-flavored beer for a limited time. The condiment brand teamed up with Oskar Blues Brewery in order to make the unique brew, which French’s says is “perfect for summer barbecues.”

The beer is a “semi-tart, tropical wheat beer infused with citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard,” according to the Oskar Blues website. The beer has flavors of key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit, which, all in all, sounds like a refreshing summer beer.

“We’re stoked on bold flavors at Oskar Blues Brewery and we never shy away from a challenge,” said Oskar Blues Head Brewer, Juice Drapeau, in a statement. “With French’s Mustard Beer we elevated the Classic Yellow Mustard flavor with tangy lemon and lime to create a tropical wheat ale I’d pair with a loaded hot dog on the hottest day of the year.”

French’s isn’t new to creating strange and oddly satisfying creations. In 2019, the brand celebrated National Mustard Day by teaming up with Coolhaus to create a unique, mustard-flavored ice cream.

“French’s enjoys creating new curiosity around a flavor that has been a staple in homes for over 115 years,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for French’s, in a statement. “The incredible reaction to last year’s release of our Mustard Ice Cream showed us how far people are willing to go to savor this favorite condiment. We promise this French’s Mustard Beer will not disappoint either.”

The beer will be available only while supplies last. If you are curious to see what mustard and beer taste like as a combo, you can order your own online on CraftShack, or pop down to one of the Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in Boulder and Longmont, Colorado and in Brevard, North Carolina, if you’re in the area.

In addition to the beer, French’s and Oskar Blues have at-home recipes for you to try, including mustard beer basted sausages with onions, beer and mustard marinated flank steak, bacon honey mustard beer bread, scotch ale beer cheese, and pale ale and mustard barbecue pulled chicken.