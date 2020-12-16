Coors Light wants to turn your backyard into a winter wonderland — here’s how you can enter the contest.

Coors Light Is Giving Away $10,000 to Transform Your Backyard Into a Winter Wonderland

Aching to walk in a winter wonderland? Coors Light can make that happen.

The beer brand is now offering one lucky winner $10,000 to turn their backyard into a private winter wonderland.

Coors teamed up with MagicSnow, a company that transforms any space into a winter paradise, no matter the temperature or location, so anyone, anywhere can enjoy the magic of the season –– even if it’s 90 degrees outside.

The $10,000 makeover will be totally customized: You can opt for private sledding hills, snowmen stocked with beer, blankets of snow for making perfect snow angels, and much more.

In order to enter the contest, you’ll need to create your own snowman. And don’t worry if you don’t have any snow on the ground — you can make a “snowman” with any materials that are readily available, like rocks, clay, grass, mud, and so on.

Image zoom Credit: Sam Edwards/Getty Images

Once you’ve created your snowman, post a photo and tag #Beerman and #Contest on the Coors Light Facebook or Twitter giveaway posts. Entries will be judged by creativity, originality, quality, and relevance to the theme of the contest. This giveaway launched in tandem with Coors Light’s new “Beerman” TV ad, which encourages adults to start a new tradition of building a snowman “beerman” to hold their beer, if you need some inspiration.

The contest will close at 11:59 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, and the judging period will end on Jan. 4. The winner will be contacted by the brand to collect their prize. The contest is only open to residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia. Applicants must also be 21 years or older.

For more information and contest rules, check out the brand’s promotion website or visit Coors Light on social media.