Win a Trip to This Famous Beer Hotel With In-room Taps and In-shower Beer Fridges

BrewDog's DogHouse hotel is also giving away a 24-carat gold beer can. Here's how to enter.

Beer lovers in the U.S. could win a chance to stay in a hotel that's designed with them in mind.

BrewDog, a fast-growing brewery that prides itself on sustainability, is hosting a giveaway inspired by one of its signature brews, Elvis Juice grapefruit-infused IPA.

The giveaway not only includes prizes valued up to $10,000, with three lucky grand prize winners each winning a two-night stay at BrewDog's DogHouse hotel in Columbus, Ohio (plus airfare), as well as a special 24-carat gold Elvis Juice can. Willy Wonka has nothing on these guys.

The DogHouse BrewDog Beer Fridge Credit: Courtesy of BrewDog

The DogHouse hotel is designed to be a beer lover's dream. The 32-room hotel features shower beer fridges, personal draft beer taps, and a whole lot more amazing amenities that guests can enjoy in their own rooms. The lobby bar also has games and activities, and all guests have access to the spa and fitness center during their stay. Some rooms are also dog-friendly.

A bedroom at the The DogHouse hotel Credit: Courtesy of BrewDog

Sadly, not every beer lover can enter. Only legal residents of Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, and Georgia who are over 21 are eligible to win the grand prize.

Now through July 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST, beer lovers must enter the giveaway by texting ELVIS to 64827 for a chance to win. No purchase necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Eligible entrants may enter once per day until the promotional period ends. There is also an entry form online that asks for the participant's name, e-mail address, phone number, city, and zip code.

Winners will be chosen at random times throughout the promotional period, so it's important to enter as soon as possible. Winners will be notified by e-mail so they can claim their prize.

For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, check out the official rules on the BrewDog website.