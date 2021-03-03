Win a Free Trip to Ireland With This Willy Wonka-style Search for the Golden Beer Can

As a child, you may have imagined what it would be like to find one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets, but now, it's a golden beer can that you should be searching. With the usual St. Patrick's Day celebrations canceled this year, the Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery is hosting a Willy Wonka-style contest, giving away a free trip for two to Ireland.

The first step toward snagging that Emerald Isle getaway? Finding a golden beer can among a 12-pack of the brewery's Nitro Irish Stout. If the luck of the Irish is on your side, and you stumble upon a golden can, all you have to do is take a photo of it and post on social media using the official hashtag: #GoGoldSweepstakes.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

Residents of Alabama and California have slightly different rules to follow. Instead of posting a picture of the can on social media, candidates must snap a selfie while wearing gold for St. Patrick's Day. To ensure the brewers running the contest see the image, folks are still expected to post on social media with the #GoGoldSweepstakes hashtag.

Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Series uses roasted Irish barley to produce a rich, malty flavor with a velvety finish. The Nitro Irish Stouts come in four varieties — Vanilla Porter, Orange Cream Ale, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Chocolate Orange Stout. Golden cans can be found in any of these flavorful 12-packs, but there are only 100 in circulation, meaning the more you buy, the better your chances of winning.

It's just like in Willy Wonka. The biggest difference, however, is that unlike the golden ticket Charlie found, getting your hands on a golden beer can does not guarantee winning a trip to Ireland. The sweepstakes is open now through March 31, 2021, and a winner will be randomly selected on April 1.

The sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents 21 years of age and older. For more information on how to enter, check the official Breckenridge Brewery website.