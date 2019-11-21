Beer Lovers — Book One of These 'Beercations' for Your Next Getaway

Fans of wine have vineyards, harvests, winery tasting rooms, tours, and destinations around the globe to indulge their love of the grape. Cruises, travel groups, and weekend getaways centered on wine have long been popular, taking travelers afar to explore their favorite beverage. Chatting with winemakers and tasting room staff is often as enjoyable as sipping the wine.

Beer also has plenty of fans, and craft breweries likewise have the appeal of small, independent producers anxious to talk about their brews. Craft beer sales are increasing, and the number of small breweries in the United States is growing. According to the Brewers Association, the majority of Americans live within ten miles of a craft brewer. The Association recently celebrated the 33rd Great American Beer Festival and competition, with entries from 2,295 breweries representing all fifty states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

A survey conducted this year on behalf of Visit Anaheim indicated that tasting tourism is increasing as “seven in ten Americans have traveled to a destination specifically to sample the alcohol in the region.” The same survey tells us that 72% of beer drinkers have spent vacation time going to a tasting at a local brewery. Vacations based on visiting breweries and doing beer-related activities even have a name: "beercations."

If this puts you in the mood to visit a brewery or two, we have some ideas for destinations with plenty of craft breweries and other features that make for a worthy beercation. Several of these cities are known for their beer production, but there are a few up-and-coming beer cities on this list. With this bit of inspiration and a little planning, you’ll find your own favorite beercation destination.