Beer

Like music genres or architecture, local beer tastes and traditions can vary wildly between towns and countries. For the beer lover hell-bent on experiencing them all, Travel + Leisure provides detailed, frequently updated coverage of where to go, what to drink, and how to spend your time between sips. Craft beer enthusiasts will pore over our dispatches from the world’s most dynamic beer scenes, including informative brewery tours, as well as cities with rich brewing history and a penchant for locally made beer.The beer experienceThe one thing America’s best cities for beer have in common is an unabashed obsession for quality beer. What differs from place to place is the vibe: sports lovers knocking back glasses in a baseball stadium is a far different scene than a prize taproom that pairs house brews with local fish tacos and ceviche. For a personalized, curated experience, go in-depth and schedule a brewery tour to discover under-celebrated local stouts, pilsners, and ales. In warm-weather spots like Albuquerque and Austin, linger outdoors while sipping a craft beer and admiring skyline views.Throughout the U.S. and internationally, Travel + Leisure tracks down bars with the widest variety of craft beer—many with over 50 taps to choose from. Whether you go to mingle with locals or work your way down the menu, beer remains the sole focus at these beloved bars, tasting rooms, and beer halls. As an added bonus, you’ll come away well-versed about the local brewing culture—whether it’s discovering newcomers that are lighting up the beer scene gaining new knowledge about hop-growing regions around the country.Attend a beer tastingSpecial-access brewery tours offer intimate glimpses into the brewing process. A bottle won’t teach you anything about how beer gets made. Why not enroll in a craft beer tour led by a regional beer connoisseur or brewer?Beer festivals are yet another way to make beer the focus of your next vacation. Find the season’s most exciting beer events, bringing together suds lovers for home-brewing lessons, live music, and plenty of chances to sample newer, more experimental brews. At brewery tours and beer-themed festivals, you’ll meet the entrepreneurs churning out some of the most original beer today. As you plan your trip, let Travel + Leisure be your guide to the rich, diverse beer cultures around Europe, America, and more.

Most Recent

You Can Only Drink This Beer at the Top of the Empire State Building
Enjoy a "View from the Top" at the top of the Empire State Building.
Sam Adams Is Launching a New Beer Made With Hops That Traveled to Space
It's out of this world.
These New Peroni-inspired Sneakers Will Let You Take Italy With You Everywhere
Good beer + stylish shoes = match made in heaven.
Corona Is Giving Away $1 Million in Expedia Vacation Vouchers — and You Could Win Instantly
Forget BitCoin... this is "triptocurrency."
This Beer Company Is Giving Away a Custom Airstream to Its Funniest Fan
It comes with everything you need to take an epic trip.
Enjoy the Quiet Side of Highway 101 on a Road Trip Down the Oregon Coast
With small towns, craft breweries, and quiet beaches, the Oregon Coast is tailor-made for road-tripping.
Advertisement

More Beer

Natty Light Will Send Your Parents to Alaska so You Can Have the House to Yourself for a Weekend
Beer money included.
You Could Win $10,000 for a Trip to Your 'Happy Place'
COVID-19 ruin your vacation? Golden Road Brewing wants to give you another shot.
6 Refreshing Caribbean Beers — and the Best Beaches to Drink Them On
Biergartens in Bavaria Reopen in Welcomed Sign of COVID-19 Recovery
This Beer Brand Is Giving Away $10,000 Vacations This Summer — Here's How to Win Yours
Queen Elizabeth’s Country Estate Has Its Own Exclusive Beer

Win a Trip to This Famous Beer Hotel With In-room Taps and In-shower Beer Fridges

BrewDog's DogHouse hotel is also giving away a 24-carat gold beer can. Here's how to enter.

All Beer

Here's Your Chance to Win a $50,000 Tiny Lake House and Yearlong Supply of Beer
This Beer Company Is Giving Away a Spring Break Trip to a Deserted Island
Win a Free Trip to Ireland With This Willy Wonka-style Search for the Golden Beer Can
Archaeologists Discover What May Have Been World’s Oldest Brewery in Egypt
Miller High Life Will Pay for One Lucky Couple’s Bar Tab for Life — Here’s How It Could Be You
Natty Light Just Unveiled the 'Most Expensive Piece of Art in the World' — and You'll Never Guess What It's Made Of
Coors Light Is Giving Away $10,000 to Transform Your Backyard Into a Winter Wonderland
Stella Artois Wants to Give You Free Beer and Private Virtual Show of Broadway's 'Jagged Little Pill'
Say Goodbye to 2020 by Freezing and Smashing All the Items That Represent Your Worst Memories of the Year
Waffle House Is Getting an Official Beer — and It Smells Like Bacon
Panera Is Now Offering Beer, Wine, and Hard Seltzer at Select Locations
Guinness Created a Non-alcoholic Version of Its Iconic Stout
Antoni Porowski Really, Really Loves Italy — so He Teamed Up With Peroni on New Beer-inspired Recipes
Natty Light Wants to Take You and Your Friends on a Private Jet Filled With Food, Games, and Beer
Let the Good Times Roll at These 'Bar Trucks' Popping Up Around the Country
Yuengling’s Hershey’s Chocolate Beer Is Finally Getting a Wide Release
The Best Breweries in San Diego
This Beer Table Makes It Super Easy to Throw Your Own Backyard Oktoberfest
It's Almost Oktoberfest Time — Here's How to Celebrate at Home
You Can Book This Retro 1970s Time-travel Timeshare From Miller Lite for $96 Per Night
Park Your RV for Free at Over 1,200 Wineries, Breweries, and Farms With This Membership Program
Coors Light Wants to Send You to the Destination You've Been Dreaming of During Lockdown
Bud Light Seltzer Will Pay You $5,000 a Month to Make Memes
This Los Angeles Brewery Will Send an Adoptable Dog to Deliver Your Beer
Miller Lite Is Giving Away Free Beer This Friday — Here's How to Get Some
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com