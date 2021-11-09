The Waldorf Astoria New York Residences Have 4 Private Bars — and We Got a Sneak Peek

In Midtown Manhattan, an epic race is underway as new luxury residential buildings strive to outdo each other with over-the-top amenities. This race isn't limited to Billionaire's Row — The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria recently announced that it will open not one, but four private, residents-only bars within its 50,000 square feet of amenities.

Of course, living in a hotel has its perks, especially the exceptional service available 24 hours a day, but when you're constantly staying in a luxe hotel, it can mean the common spaces are often crowded with travelers and locals keen on trying the latest hot spot. With the four private bars, residents will have the best of both: the fabulous service and world-class cocktails expected from a luxury hotel, but the privacy and serenity of a residents-only space.

Tables at the Winter Garden on the 18th Floor at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Noë & Associates/The Boundary

Four bars might seem like a lot, but the Waldorf Astoria is known for its storied cocktail culture — not to mention epic parties and gracious hospitality. In fact, the first legal drink after Prohibition ended was served at Waldorf Astoria New York on December 6, 1933. The four private bars have fantastic cocktail menus, and each has its own identity.

Tables at the Winter Garden on the 18th Floor at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Noë & Associates/The Boundary

The Winter Garden is a stunning respite from the hustle and bustle of Park Avenue. The airy space has nearly 20-ft ceilings and is filled with beautiful plants and flowers. It's a lush oasis in the heart of the city and is adjacent to the 25-meter Starlight Pool.

Monaco Bar on the 18th Floor at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Noë & Associates/The Boundary

Two other bars reference some of the hotel's most famous guests. The Monaco Bar is named for Prince Rainer III of Monaco and Grace Kelly because they made their first public appearance after their engagement in the hotel. Naturally, it has an elegant regal decor befitting its namesakes.

Presidential Library Adjoining Bar on the 18th Floor of the Waldorf Astoria in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Noë & Associates/The Boundary

Before it closed in 2017, the Waldorf Astoria hosted every president from Herbert Hoover to Barack Obama in the Presidential Suite. The Presidential Library Bar is inspired by the nation's leaders, with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and elegant design. It has a modern bar and a relaxed atmosphere in the lounge.

Starlight Lounge Bar on the 20th Floor of the Waldorf Astoria in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Noë & Associates/The Boundary