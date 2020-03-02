You and Your Friends Can Rent an Entire Pub-turned-hotel in England for Just $22 Per Person

Gathing your friends for a night out at a pub just got easier. Because now, you can rent an entire pub and sleep in it, too.

The Poachers Arms, a converted pub-turned-rental in the village of Hope, England, is finally taking reservations from those hoping to escape last call forever.

The converted pub and restaurant comes with nine double en-suite bedrooms, which can sleep up to 30 people total thanks to multiple bunk beds. Each one comes equipped with comfortable bedding and even their own TVs for entertainment. And all that makes it the ideal spot for a bachelor or bachelorette party, reunion, or gathering just because.

The home also comes with a spacious kitchen and all the appliances any guest would need to throw one heck of a pub party. It also comes with two large living rooms so guests have plenty of space to stretch out.

But, the real pièce de résistance of the house is, of course, the original bar that comes in full working order with the rental — taps included.

The home also has a gaming area with plenty of table games, foosball, a smart TV with a gaming console, and much more.

Outside the house, guests will also find a large enclosed patio area with covered hot tub for those colder nights, as well as a charcoal barbecue and outdoor seating for groups to cook and drink together under the stars. The outside also has enough space to fit up to 25 cars, meaning literally everyone you know is welcome to come to your private pub.

