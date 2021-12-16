There's a 'Home Alone'-inspired Bar Hiding in Nashville — Kevin McCallister-themed Snacks Included

Hidden Bar, the cult favorite underground hideaway beneath the historic Noelle hotel in Nashville, is officially bringing back its Home Alone-inspired holiday experience. And a grown-up Kevin McCallister would approve.

This season, Hidden Bar has been transformed into a '90s dream, meant to mimic the McCallister residence, starting with its red brick exterior. Moving inside, bar goers will be delighted to see a recreation of the family's iconic living room, complete with plush floral chairs, a green couch, a decorated Christmas tree, and a roaring fireplace with stockings above the mantle to keep you warm, even if you did make your family disappear.

The Noelle culinary teams also created a Home Alone-inspired cocktail and snack menu to make the entire affair even more festive. Drinks include "Thirsty for More," a cocktail made with whiskey, raspberry, amaro, lemon, bitters, and ginger beer, and the "One, Two…Ten," a cocktail crafted with a house rum blend, cold brew, nocino, allspice, orgeat, and chocolate bitters.

Hidden Bar, a Home Alone themed bar Credit: Maggie Foster

The bar's menu of "Mini Bar Snacks'' includes a variety of bites inspired by Kevin's foodie adventures (in between fighting off intruders). The menu includes slices of Little Noelle's Pizza, made with focaccia, pepperoni, and mozzarella; stuffed shells, prepared with rigatoni, Velveeta, and parmesan; a "Chicago Style'' pig in a blanket; and a "Sundae Scaries" ice cream sundae with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, luxardo cherries, and warm chocolate. You can also enjoy these snacks while sitting around an exact replica of the McCallister dining table, too.

Hidden Bar, a Home Alone themed bar Credit: Maggie Foster