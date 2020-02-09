Los Cabos Just Got Its First Speakeasy — Here’s How to Get In

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, an iconic five-star Rosewood resort in Mexico, has raised the bar on Cabo’s nightlife scene with a new offering: the region’s first-ever speakeasy. Inspired by Prohibition — when it was illegal to serve alcohol and people had to meet discreetly to enjoy a stiff drink — this sultry late-night haunt will transport guests back in time.

La Botica, which translates to “drugstore,” is a multi-sensory homage to the ’20s. And every last detail — from the swanky design to the live entertainment and menu of artful cocktails and small bites — has been curated to evoke the period of Prohibition.

Like any good speakeasy, La Botica is shrouded in mystery. To access the exclusive space, in-the-know guests can enter through a nondescript door next to the spa (here’s the secret: type in code “80” to gain entry). Once inside the intimate hideaway, visitors will be enthralled by a glamorous backdrop reminiscent of an old-fashioned apothecary.

True to its name, the bar features herbal- and wellness-minded craft cocktails created by bar manager Philipp Zaigue — a renowned mixologist who co-founded “Hank Panky,” a popular speakeasy in Mexico City’s Juarez neighborhood. Zaigue drew inspiration from his worldly-travels and unique bar experiences to dream up the apothecary-themed menu of inventive beverages boasting organic produce, spices, and botanicals.

Crafted bitters, infusions, liqueurs, and syrups are showcased in signature creations like the refreshing Saffron Daiquiri (Plantation 3 Stars artisanal rum, Oloroso sherry, kaffir lime, lemon juice, saffron, and cinnamon syrup) and the tropical namesake, La Botica ( Monkey 47 Gin, fresh apple juice, passionfruit-vanilla syrup, lemon juice, and lemongrass tincture). Guests can also order from a selection of Prohibition-era classics, low-proof libations, mocktails, aperitifs, and spirits. A wealth of tequila and mezcal further enforce La Botica’s sense of place and celebrate Mexican culture.

Accompanying the drinks is a menu of savory snacks — such as corn palomitas dusted with house chilli powder, and cheese croquettes with Serrano ham and aioli — hailing from executive chef Diego Stefan, as well as live jazz music and roaring ’20s-inspired entertainment. Adding to the opening excitement, the property introduced their first official Artist in Residence, Rosalía de Cuba. The charismatic Cuban-born singer and entertainer commands the stage at La Botica, capturing the crowd through a sensational blend of Caribbean, Cuban, Latin, and international rhythms. Once you’ve had your fill of throwback fun (not that you’ll want to leave), patrons can exit the speakeasy through a hidden door disguised as a vintage Coca-Cola refrigerator.

“The opening of La Botica marks an exciting development for Los Cabos, as guests and visitors will for the first time have an exclusive space at a hotel for a nightcap with inventive cocktails and live music,” said Frederic Vidal, managing director of the property. Taking something from the past and presenting in a fresh, new way, Cabo’s first-ever hotel speakeasy and piano bar is one more reason to visit Mexico’s vibrant beachfront paradise.

La Botica will be open for hotel guests and visitors from Tuesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m., with nightly live music from 9 p.m. to midnight. Fancy something other than cocktails? Las Ventanas al Paraíso also has two other bars on property: an open-air tequila and ceviche bar, and a magnificent wine cellar called La Cava.