This isn't "The Little Mermaid" you remember as a kid.

A 'Little Mermaid'-themed Cocktail Experience Is Now Open in NYC

New Yorkers can now dive into a new cocktail experience that will take them "under the sea."

The Little Mermaid Experience, a theatrical cocktail experience that combines performance art and craft cocktails, is now open in New York City through Nov. 5, 2021.

Title image of The Little Mermaid Experience Credit: Courtesy of Under The Sea Cocktail Experience/Explore Hidden

Anyone who has dreamed of living under the sea now has a chance to dive into a world of coral, pearls, and glitter. The experience is inspired by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid," and not the 1989 Disney film, so you won't be seeing any singing crustaceans or scatterbrained seagulls here. What you will see, however, is a slew of talented actors telling the classic tale as it was told by the author.

The experience involves guests enjoying two personalized, mermaid-themed cocktails while watching the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea as a mermaid to gain a human soul. During the experience, guests will be able to solve riddles and clues to keep the story going (and to avoid the evil sea witch, of course) — and maybe they'll discover some magical secrets along the way.

A cocktail from The Little Mermaid Experience Credit: Courtesy of Under The Sea Cocktail Experience/Explore Hidden

The story is told over the course of 90 minus and guests will be able to make their own cocktails during that time. Since the event is managed by Hidden, a discovery platform for virtual and live experiences in over 30 cities around the world, the exact location of the event is only known to guests who purchase tickets.

The ball pit at The Little Mermaid Experience Credit: Courtesy of Under The Sea Cocktail Experience/Explore Hidden

Tickets for this event are $55 per person and are almost sold out. But anyone interested in this event can sign up for the waiting list for the second release of tickets.

For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit The Little Mermaid experience listing on Hidden.