London’s ‘Most Beautiful Bank’ Is Being Turned Into a Pub

Image zoom Cath Harries / Alamy Stock Photo

A former bank in London is being transformed into a brand-new pub with super-affordable drinks.

Number 222 Strand, formerly a Lloyds Bank, certainly has enough character to attract any drink connoisseur. According to the Evening Standard, the previously dubbed "most beautiful bank in London" will find new life as a JD Wetherspoon (also known as just Wetherspoons), a chain of pubs in the U.K.

Looking at the interior, you might be surprised to learn that this is going to be a local watering hole. The elegant building features grand pillars, ornate tile work, and even a fountain. Once complete, the pub will have 27,000 square feet of bar space, with a capacity of 591 people, according to the Evening Standard. The ground floor and mezzanine will serve as the new pub.

The upper floors of the building will still be home to Outer Temple Chambers, a legal office in London, the Evening Standard reported.

Still, it’s not surprising that this gorgeous, old building is becoming a place for food, drink, and socializing. It originally served as a fine-dining restaurant, mainly for the nearby Royal Courts of Justice, according to Time Out London. The restaurant closed in 1886 before becoming a bank.

Image zoom PjrTravel / Alamy Stock Photo

And Wetherspoons is not only a pub with cheap drinks, but also a restaurant and hotel. There are several locations around the U.K., and often in unique buildings with storied pasts.

“We take immense pride in the restoration and refurbishment of wonderful buildings into Wetherspoon pubs. We feel that it is right to celebrate the history of the buildings,” said Wetherspoon’s chairman and founder, Tim Martin.

More information on the pub can be found on the JD Wetherspoon website.