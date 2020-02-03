World's Best Après-Ski Bars

As far as iconic après-ski destinations go, few bars match the power of The Matterhorn in Stowe, Vermont. Located off the mountain and down Mountain Road, the unassuming bar has beckoned skiers for decades. Inside, visitors will find a lively scene along with a rather eclectic menu that includes some of the best pizza and sushi on the East Coast. Stay late and you’ll likely even catch a musical act or two. Just don’t ask to use one of the mugs lining the bar — those are for ski patrollers and locals only.