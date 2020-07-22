A Dolly Parton-themed Rooftop Bar Just Opened in Nashville — and It’s a Whimsically Pink Paradise

When it comes to Dolly Parton, bigger is always better. And that’s especially true for this rooftop bar.

White Limozeen, a brand-new rooftop bar that sits atop the Graduate Hotel in Nashville, is a big, pink, over-the-top homage to the iconic country singer, USA Today reported.

“We wanted it to feel really approachable and really feasible for everyone to be there, everyone to have a good time, whether you're drinking a can of Natty Light, or you're ordering caviar,” said Marc Rose, who helped develop and operate the new bar, to USA Today. “And if you order that caviar, we expect you to spill it on your shirt because you're having such a good time.”

The bar was named after Parton’s 1989 album (and title song), which conveys images of a country girl who finds herself living an opulent, Hollywood lifestyle. Of course, Parton might know a thing or two about that.

The Nashville bar is almost completely decked out in shades of pink, white, and gold, with crushed-velvet chairs, pink, flowery textiles, golden trims, crystal chandeliers, and of course, lots of fringe, USA Today reported. Rose told the publication that the space was “designed to invoke the nostalgia of attending a dinner party in a friend's living room.”

The bar itself has both an indoor and outdoor space. Indoors, guests can sidle up to the half-moon bar and enjoy a cocktail. Or, they can head outside where they can sit under umbrellas around a pool. The pièce de résistance of the outdoor space is a giant pink, chicken-wire bust of Dolly herself, according to USA Today.

The rest of the Graduate Hotel is similarly bold, with a lot of the decor inspired by country stars. Graduate Hotels President David Rochefort told USA Today, “We just generally felt that a lot of hotels are starting to...really look a lot like each other...We wanted to be totally different.”

The hotel originally opened in January, but White Limozeen was planned to open in March. Unfortunately, a combination of tornadoes in the Nashville area followed by the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening to July 18. The restaurant and the hotel are following safety and cleanliness guidelines, including practicing social distancing, frequently disinfecting surfaces, and offering “sanitation stations” for guests.