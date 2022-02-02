This NYC Hotel Just Opened a Rooftop Curling Rink Above Times Square

M Social Times Square New York is bringing a little winter sporting magic to the city.

In February, the hotel unveiled a brand-new outdoor curling rink at its rooftop bar and lounge, Beast & Butterflies, which is open to both guests of the hotel and other visitors. The hotel says the activation is "the first curling rink to be introduced to a New York City hotel in 2022," though we probably could've guessed as much.

The curling rink at M Social Credit: Shot By Sok/Courtesy of M Social

"We are thrilled to introduce this fun, new offering to our guests and bring our community together in a safe and exciting outdoor setting," William van Wassenhove, manager of M Social Times Square New York, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "With the Winter Olympics approaching, we know how much of a draw the sport of curling is so we can't wait to be the only hotel in which guests can showcase their skills in the city. This will further introduce New Yorkers and visitors to the beautiful Beast & Butterflies space and highlight the stunning views we have to offer."

Beast & Butterflies at M Social Times Square, which opened in summer 2021, boasts some 7,500 square feet of wrap-around terrace space perched above Times Square. The bar's location provides unobstructed views of the city below. While there, guests can enjoy curated libations crafted by consulting beverage director Frank Caiafa, who also happens to be the author of the widely acclaimed, award-winning "Waldorf Astoria Bar Book."

The perch at M Social Credit: Christine Gatti/Courtesy of M Social

Hot drinks at the curling rink at M Social Credit: Shot By Sok/Courtesy of M Social

Worried you might be too chilly on the roof to curl? The pitch sits in a heated, weatherized tent and is available for play every day from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are available in 45-minute intervals for $30 per person. Registered guests also get a complimentary Bacardi-spiked warm apple cider cocktail to keep them toasty as they play.