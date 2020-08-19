Boston's 'Cheers' Replica Bar Is Closing Down

After nearly 20 years in business, the iconic Boston bar is closing its doors this month.

The days of being able to sidle up to almost the same bar as Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin from the TV show Cheers are coming to an end.

A replica of Cheers, the iconic Boston bar where everyone knows your name, is closing down on Aug. 30 after nearly 20 years in business. The combination of COVID-19 and the cost of rent is just too much, owner Thomas Kershaw said in a press release announcing the closure.

Kershaw, whose original Cheers bar in Boston’s Beacon Hill inspired the television show, opened the Faneuil Hall spot to recreate the watering hole viewers knew from the series. While you’ll find the memorable Cheers sign from the show’s exterior shots outside the Beacon Hill bar, the interior doesn’t resemble the show’s set. There’s no jukebox, no pool table, and no island bar like the one Sam Malone worked behind.

The Beacon Hill bar, which will remain open, began as the Bull & Finch Pub in 1969. In 1982, the year Cheers premiered — Boston Magazine named it the city’s best neighborhood bar.

The Faneuil Hall Cheers replica bar opened in 2001 and is more of an homage to the TV show. It’s home to Sam Malone’s Boston Red Sox jacket, Cliff Clavin’s post office uniform, and other memorabilia. George Wendt, the actor who played Norm Peterson, was at its opening.

Even if you won’t be in for one last pour, you can join Wendt virtually on Aug. 21 ahead of the closing.

Cheers ran from 1982 through 1993 and remains available for streaming on CBS All Access and Hulu. It was available on Netflix until June.