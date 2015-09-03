No matter how pleasurable it is beneath the surface of the adults-only Serenity Pool, which features underwater music and glittering glass mosaics, eventually, you’ll need to come up for air. Swim up to the freestanding swim-up bars, and take your drink to one of the poolside casabellas: attendants are on hand to clean your sunglasses, cool you off with Evian spritzers, cucumber slices, and oshiboris-scented towels, and serve freeze pops.