Berlin’s Most Famous Nightclub Reopened as an Eerie Sound Art Installation

Berlin’s nightclubs are finding a new life during lockdown.

The German capital is practically synonymous with raucous nightclubs filled with techno beats, but since the coronavirus pandemic has caused many venues to close down temporarily, club owners are looking for ways to use their space in a safe way.

Cue the famed nightclub Berghain that reopened its doors as a sound art exhibition called “Eleven songs - Hall at Berghain.”

Created by artists Sam Auinger and Hannes Strobl used soft city sounds and what Lonely Planet describes as “eerie murmerings,” totally fitting the vibe at the industrial, concrete structure and high ceilings of Berghain’s Kessel Hall.

“You listen, you experience, you can close your eyes or leave them open and follow the sound across the room,” said Carsten Seiffarth, curator and director of the gallery promoting the installation, Singuhr, told Lonely Planet. “It's also about having an experience with this room and feeling emotions that go beyond just listening.”

Image zoom Visitors listen Tamtam’s sound installation "Eleven Songs – Halle am Berghain" at Berghain club in Berlin, Germany. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The installation, which closes on Aug. 2, was first developed last year and now poses as a perfect alternative to the nightclub scene these days, as busy city sounds across the world are largely left silent. The club’s outdoor space is scheduled to open on Aug. 1 with music during the day and night.

In an effort to keep people safe at a social distance, the exhibition attendance is capped at 50 people at a time, Lonely Planet reported, and all attendees will have to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

Curator Markus Steffens also explained to The Local Germany that the installation is also a good way for people to get out, safely, after weeks of being stuck at home.

“Here, you can be with other people,” Seiffarth said to The Local Germany. “It's also about having an experience with this room and feeling emotions that go beyond just listening.”