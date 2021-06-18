8 Unforgettable Bars Around the World, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

Whether it's a hot toddy après ski, a refreshing frozen drink on the beach, or finding a local craft beer, sometimes great travel memories come from the perfect cocktail (as long as you don't have too many.) T+L asked our A-List of trusted travel advisors about their favorite placed to grab a drink around the world, from no-frills beer joints to elegant hotel bars.

The Wigmore Pub, London

One of my favorite London pubs is at Langham Hotel. The Wigmore is an ideal place to rest your weary legs after a day of shopping on Regent Street. The Signature XXL Cheese Toastie is a triumph, and goes along nicely with Bloody Mary fat chips and a refreshing G&T, or pint of English Ale. There are abundant people watching moments given that the BBC Television Studios are located opposite the pub, so there is lots of familiar face spotting! - Nicola Butler, Noteworthy

Bartenders making cocktails at Remy Bar on Eden's Rock in St. Barth's Credit: Courtesy of Eden's Rock

The Rémy Bar, St. Barths

Located in the center of the Sand Bar restaurant, the Rémy Bar pays tribute to the Eden Rock Hotel's original and adventurous owner, Rémy de Haenen. At the charming, old-world bar (where they even named a one-of-a-kind cocktail after my company, The KK Mule) interior designer, Martin Brudnizki perfectly blends British-colonial style with a chic island vibe. -Kristin Korey Pike, KK Travels Worldwide

Hotel Maury, Lima

It is certainly not fancy, but I do like to recommend clients stop in at the Hotel Maury in downtown Lima to order a Pisco sour from the bar that invented it back in the 1930s, and whose décor (and bar staff, I sometimes think) have barely changed since. For something a little more sophisticated the cocktails at Hotel B's bar in Lima's Barranco neighborhood are some of the best and most creative I've had anywhere in Latin America. It's no wonder as head barman Alex Romero recently won best bartender in Peru. In the summer you can take your drinks up to the rooftop- the perfect location for a peaceful sundowner with a cooling Pacific Ocean breeze. Thomas Robinson, Dehouche

Interior of Long Bar at Raffles Singapore Credit: Courtesy of Raffles Singapore

The Long Bar, Singapore

If you're on a larger Indonesia or Malaysia trip, time in Singapore is a must, and it doesn't get more classic than the bar at the Raffles Hotel where the famous cocktail "the Singapore Sling" originated. - Jarrod Hobson, ATJ Travel

Fabrica de Arte Cubano, Havana

Housed in a former cooking oil factory, the Fabrica de Arte Cubano is a creative mega-space with several bars and a rotating collection of avant-garde Cuban artists, several different live music performance spaces, and a great little restaurant, Tierra, on the roof. But for something even more exclusive, pop up bars in Havana are some of the coolest options. They usually last for just a few months before they move onto another destination, and only locals (and really well connected visitors like our clients) will get in. The last one before the pandemic was on the roof of a "solar" (communal apartment building) in Old Havana, where the next door neighbor "rented" her bathroom facilities for a few cents. It doesn't get more real than that! At these bars will be the poets, artists, musicians, models and some of the best music and craft cocktails you'll find in the city. -Joe Sandillo, Almaz Journeys

Silverton Hotel, Australia

Going to the middle of the Aussie outback to the remote Silverton Hotel for an incredibly Australian pub experience (via small plane flight is the easiest way!) This is a Mad Max-style pub no one forgets-in fact quite a few movies, ads and shows have been filmed at this iconic drinking hole (Mission Impossible II, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Dirty Deeds and so many more). You are sure to have some serious belly laughs over a cold beer in this almost ghost town destination. - Cassandra Bookholder, Camelback Odyssey Travel

Exterior of McSorley's Old Ale House Credit: Getty Images

McSorley's Old Ale House, New York

Established in 1854, this East Village watering hole is the oldest saloon in New York, and the interiors remain untouched by time. It's basically a time capsule. - Tesa Totengco, Travels With Tesa

The Silo Rooftop Bar, Cape Town